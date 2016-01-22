Pelicans cruise past Pistons

NEW ORLEANS -- With the New Orleans Pelicans cruising by 23 points over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday night, forward Anthony Davis was soaring recklessly into the non-cheap seats in search of a loose ball.

Point guard Norris Cole was left-hand dunking over 6-foot-11 center Andre Drummond. Forward Alonzo Gee, a household name known only in his household, was power-slamming a missed floater by Davis into a rim-rattling dunk that caused a mini-earthquake inside the Smoothie King Center.

Don’t look now, but the Pelicans, left for dead after an abysmal 11-26 start, won for the fourth time in five games Thursday night, using a 72-point first half -- their highest first-half output of the season -- to dispatch the Pistons, 115-99, at the Smoothie King Center.

With the Pelicans clearly in control in the second quarter, Davis dove into the courtside seats trying to go after a ball. Like a ballet dancer, Davis pirouetted over the first row of seats, planting his foot at the top of an empty, second-row seat and winding up flat on his stomach in front of the dividing wall that marks the entrance to the lower bowl of seats.

Asked if his heart stopped watching Davis make yet another of his trademark hustle plays, New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry smiled.

“I told him he doesn’t have to hustle that hard,” Gentry said. “We’ll let that one ball go if he doesn’t run through the seats and fall. We’ll make that (possession) up.”

When Davis was told Gentry might allow him to take off one play every now and then, he said: “Nah.”

“When it was happening I just thought it was deja vu,” said Davis, who injured himself two weeks ago diving into the seats to save a ball. “It’s just playing hard, trying to get some wins, doing whatever I can to help the team win. It’s just wanting the ball and making sure they don’t get it. It just happens. I can’t stop that. It’s raw instinct.”

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy had a different evaluation of the first half, in which the Pelicans shot 66 percent to take a 72-53 lead. Davis had 15 points in the half on 6-of-10 shooting, guard Tyreke Evans added 14 points and five assists, and forward Ryan Anderson had 11 points.

Davis finished with a game-high 31 points, and Evans scored 22 points and dished out 10 assists. Cole, starting for injured Eric Gordon, who will miss at least the next months with a fractured right ring finger, had a solid performance with 12 points, seven assists and eight rebounds.

Van Gundy gave a blistering review of his team’s effort, which came on the second night of a back-to-back. The Pistons played one of their best games of the season in defeating Houston 123-114 on the road Wednesday night.

“It was deplorable,” Van Gundy said of allowing New Orleans 35 and 37 points in the first two quarters. “We get a good win last night and come back and give nothing tonight. We looked like a team that is firmly committed to being mediocre.”

The Pelicans (15-27) won for the seventh consecutive time against the Pistons (23-20). The Pistons were led by guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with 23 points. Guard Brandon Jennings had 20 points, and center Andre Drummond had 19 points and 22 rebounds, but the Piston got no closer than nine points in the second half.

“We’re not really trying,” said Detroit forward Marcus Morris. “We are coming out with no energy. Everybody has to hold each other accountable. We come out and aren’t playing hard on both sides of the ball. After a while it gets real old.”

Cole’s lefty slam over Drummond in the first quarter was a wakeup call of what was to come.

“Every now and then I bring it out,” Cole said, laughing. “That wasn’t a fluke. I got that in my game.”

Fourteen of the Pelicans” 29 made field goals in the first half were either layups or dunks, and they recorded 17 assists. The Pelicans also made 4 of 7 from behind the arc.

“This is kind of what I envisioned, being able to run guys in and out of the game and spread the floor,” Gentry said.

NOTES: One day after C Andre Drummond was serially fouled by Houston and sent to the foul line 36 times, where he missed 23 shots (the most missed free throws in NBA history), Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was trying to make sense of the strategy. “What it really comes down to ... is the fans,” Van Gundy said. “We don’t have a league without the fans. The fans are what this is all about. If you don’t have people watching on TV, if you don’t have people watching the games, you don’t have a league. (The league) has to decide if that’s the show they want to put on. ... I‘m not looking to make any statements. I‘m just trying to win games.” ... The Pelicans signed NBA Development League G Bryce Dejean-Jones to a 10-day contract.