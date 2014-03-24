Preview: Pistons at Jazz

It has been over two months since Detroit has notched a road victory and the Pistons look to salvage the finale of a four-game excursion when they visit the Utah Jazz on Monday. Detroit has lost 13 consecutive road games since winning at Washington on Jan. 18 and has lost to Denver, Phoenix and the Los Angeles Clippers on the current trip. Utah halted a six-game skid by defeating the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Rookie guard Trey Burke knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with 1.6 seconds left against the Magic to give the Jazz only their second victory in the last 13 games. Utah is competing with the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings to stay out of the Western Conference cellar. Detroit has lost five straight and 15 of 18 after losing to the Clippers on Saturday. The Pistons are just 1-7 against Northwest Division teams this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-44): With Josh Smith looking disinterested and Kyle Singler struggling, little-used forward Jonas Jerebko received a season-high 27 minutes against the Clippers and matched his career high of 22 points. Jerebko made five 3-pointers and was 8-of-12 shooting while also contributing nine rebounds and two steals. “It’s tough to lose the game and I can’t be too happy about it,” Jerebko said afterward. “But at least I saw the ball go through the rim a couple of times. It made the game come a lot easier to me.”

ABOUT THE JAZZ (23-47): Utah’s subpar season has led to suggestions that the Jazz might be tanking, a notion that greatly irritates veteran forward Richard Jefferson. “If you think that you’re just going to get the No. 1 pick, the No. 2 pick (or) the No. 3 pick and all of a sudden you’re going to be an NBA title contender, that’s false,” Jefferson told the Salt Lake Tribune. “You have to build habits. You have to build a winning attitude for the young guys that you have in your organization. Any fan that thinks their team is better off losing, you just don’t understand.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has won the last four meetings, including a 110-89 road win on Jan.17.

2. Smith is a dreadful 6-of-26 from the free-throw line over the last seven games.

3. Jazz G Alec Burks (ankle) will miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Jazz 103, Pistons 99