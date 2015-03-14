Preview: Pistons at Jazz

The Utah Jazz are clicking on all cylinders during their best stretch of the season and aim to continue the success when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. Utah routed the Houston Rockets 109-91 on Thursday for its fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Detroit is on the other side of the spectrum and has lost nine straight games after being routed 118-99 by the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.

The Pistons clinched a losing season with Friday’s loss and have dropped out of the Eastern Conference playoff race with their long skid. The contest against Utah is the finale of a four-game road trip for Detroit, which has lost 11 of its last 12 away games. Jazz forward Gordon Hayward had 29 points and seven assists against the Rockets to display the back issues that forced him to sit out a game have subsided.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-42): Center Andre Drummond continued his fine play with 16 points and 17 rebounds against the Trail Blazers and is averaging 21 rebounds over the past three games. Drummond did lose two rebounds on Friday as the NBA ruled his career-best 27-rebound outing against Golden State was reduced to 25, which still remains a personal record on the boards. Drummond has grabbed 20 or more rebounds in three of the last five games.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (28-36): Center Rudy Gobert tweaked an ankle during the victory over the Rockets, and his status for the game will be firmed up Saturday. He had 19 points, 22 rebounds and four blocked shots against Houston to continue his solid play in which he has posted nine straight double-digit outings on the boards. “I’ve been as hard on Rudy lately as anybody,” Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “He’s great; he’s tough-minded. He knows I want him to be better.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Utah has won 10 of its last 11 home games against the Pistons.

2. Detroit PF Greg Monroe has scored in double digits in 11 straight games, including five 20-point outings.

3. Jazz PG Trey Burke is 1-of-19 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 103, Pistons 96