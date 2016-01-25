Preview: Pistons at Jazz

The Detroit Pistons notched a rare victory over Utah earlier this season and look to complete a season sweep when they visit the Jazz on Monday. Detroit produced a 92-87 home win on Oct. 28 for just its third victory in the past 20 meetings with Utah.

The Jazz received some unexpected extra rest when Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards was postponed due to the blizzards plaguing the East Coast. Utah has lost four of its last six contests and has fallen one game behind the Sacramento Kings in the battle for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Pistons are struggling with five losses in seven games after suffering a 104-101 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Detroit is 1-2 as it concludes a four-game trip and is 9-14 on the road this season.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, ROOT Rocky Mountain (Utah)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-21): Coach Stan Van Gundy has been highly disappointed in the defensive performance in recent games and rookie forward Stanley Johnson can see why the coach is so upset. “Stan is saying exactly what we need to do and we aren’t going on the court and applying it right away so he is overly frustrated at this point and I see it,” Johnson told reporters. “I don’t blame him for being overly frustrated because we aren’t doing our job as professionals.” Detroit is allowing an average of 111 points over its last four games - much higher than the season average of 100.3.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (19-24): Backup point guard Trey Burke has scored in double digits in 11 consecutive games as coach Quin Snyder’s decision to make him a reserve is proving to be a good one. Burke was unhappy about the situation at the outset of the season but has since responded and is providing necessary firepower. “We need somebody that comes off the bench and scores,” center Rudy Gobert told reporters. “We don’t need all the best scorers in the starting lineup. People think it’s how basketball works. It’s not how it works. We need somebody that can come off the bench, especially a player like Trey.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons’ 114-94 win over the Jazz on March 24, 2014 was their first in Utah since Nov. 6, 2002.

2. Detroit backup SG Jodie Meeks (foot) is on the verge of returning to practice and will make his season debut sometime next month.

3. Utah PF Derrick Favors (back) has missed 16 games and it is unclear if his return is imminent.

PREDICTION: Jazz 101, Pistons 97