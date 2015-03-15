Hot Jazz roll past Pistons

SALT LAKE CITY -- Not all wins can be pretty.

As far as Jazz coach Quin Snyder was concerned, he was plenty happy with a victory that he described as being “gritty.”

Derrick Favors scored a game-high 26 points and the Jazz continued their hot streak with an 88-85 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday at EnergySolutions Arena.

“To come out on a back-to-back and play the way they did and as hard as they did, we were lucky to get out of there,” Snyder said, crediting Detroit a night after it lost in Portland. “I thought our guys were tough, too. It was a gritty game.”

The Jazz held off a late Pistons rally to win for a season-high fifth consecutive outing and for the 10th time in 12 games since the All-Star break.

Utah (29-36) hadn’t had a five-game winning streak since stringing together that many victories from March 25-April 1, 2013.

“We just learned from our mistakes early in the year, just how to hang in the game when things aren’t going right,” Favors said. “Lockdown defensively, execute on the offensive end and get the win.”

Power forward Greg Monroe led Detroit with 16 points and 13 rebounds, but the Pistons (23-43) fell for the second consecutive night and for the 10th time in a row.

Detroit center Andre Drummond only played 11 minutes before leaving the game for good with a concussion. He finished with just four points and two rebounds.

“When we moved the ball, we were fine, but we wouldn’t move it,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Guys wanted to dribble the air out of it. We just didn’t do a good job.”

The Pistons used a 30-point fourth-quarter explosion -- as many as Detroit scored in the first and third quarters combined -- to challenge the Jazz until the final horn.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert had another big game with 10 points, 19 rebounds and two blocked shots, but the 7-foot-1 big man missed an opportunity to clinch the win with three seconds remaining.

Gobert was off on both free-throw attempts, leaving the door open for a desperation game-tying attempt by Detroit. However, Spencer Dinwiddie’s half-court heave sailed to the left of the hoop at the buzzer.

The Pistons cut Utah’s lead to one a few times in the final minute, but small forward Gordon Hayward answered with a slam dunk on one occasion, rookie Rodney Hood responded with a jumper and former Michigan star Trey Burke hit a clutch floater off the backboard with 13 seconds remaining the final time.

Hayward and Hood both scored 12 points for the Jazz.

Anthony Tolliver chipped in 14 points off the bench for Detroit, which traveled to Utah after losing in Portland on Friday night.

The Pistons have now lost to Utah in 18 of 21 matchups.

“They were playing good defense,” Monroe said. “They were into us. They were making it tough.”

NOTES: Detroit F Shawne Williams did not play after being suspended without pay for one game by the NBA for head-butting Portland C Joel Freeland during Friday’s Pistons-Blazers game. Freeland was also suspended for the incident. ... Jazz SF Gordon Hayward received two nominations for the 2015 Governor’s State of Sport Awards for Utah athletes, including for Professional/Olympian Male and Event/Highlight of the Year for his buzzer-beating game-winner against Cleveland in November. ... Pistons G John Lucas III played for Utah last season.