Jackson guides Pistons past Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY -- After sluggish offensive outings in Detroit’s last two games, Pistons guard Reggie Jackson grew determined to create his own good fortune.

Jackson stayed later than usual at shootaround hours before his team faced the Utah Jazz on Monday, unleashing a flurry of extra shots. He anticipated facing a tough defense and put it on himself to be ready for what lay ahead instead of enduring another tough shooting night.

“I was conscious of the way they play defense and where the shots would come from,” Jackson said. “I just wanted to stay and make sure I got some shots.”

Once Jackson decided to take ownership of the game, the Pistons had enough to scratch out a much-needed road victory.

Jackson scored 29 points, and Detroit held off a late fourth-quarter rally to beat Utah 95-92 Monday night.

Forward Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points while guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and forward Anthony Tolliver chipped in 12 points apiece for the Pistons.

Detroit (24-21) swept the season series with Utah (19-25) and snapped a two-game losing streak.

The biggest factor was Jackson. He had an uncanny ability to answer every big shot by the Jazz with one of his own, and he made life difficult for Jazz shooters defensively through a large portion of all four quarters.

“I don’t know if it’s the extra shots or what, but he had a hell of a game,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “Forget the offense. That is the most consistent effort from start to finish defensively that I’ve seen Reggie make since we’ve had him. He got after it on every possession.”

Jazz guard Rodney Hood scored 23 points, and forward Gordon Hayward added 22 points. Center Rudy Gobert chipped in 17 points and 17 rebounds, and forward Derrick Favors scored 14 points for Utah, which lost for the third time in four games.

Hood gave Utah a chance to force overtime when he hit a 3-pointer with 5.9 seconds left to cut Detroit’s lead to 93-92. Jackson hit a pair of free throws, but Hayward missed a last second 3-pointer on the other end.

It marked an anti-climactic end after Utah used a 15-4 run to get back to within a point with 2:01 left in regulation.

“I rushed it a little bit -- did not know how much time I had and it was dwindling down, so at least we had a shot,” Hayward said. “We did not play well at all and did not shoot the ball well and we still had a chance to win the game or tie the game. We were right there.”

Utah came out completely flat on offense in the first quarter. The Jazz shot just 22.7 percent (5-for-22) from the field in the quarter and seemed out of sync from the opening tip.

Detroit took advantage of Utah’s sluggish start. The Pistons jumped in front when Ilyasova scored three baskets in the first five minutes, and then Jackson added three baskets to fuel a 13-3 run. Jackson capped off the surge with a running layup that gave Detroit a 20-10 lead.

The Pistons twice built up a 12-point lead early in the second quarter and led 31-19 after a dunk from forward Aron Baynes. Utah chipped away at the deficit and closed within six after Hayward scored nine consecutive points for the Jazz. Hayward ended his personal run with a three-point play that trimmed Detroit’s lead to 38-32 with 3:34 left before halftime.

Utah faded on offense again as the second quarter wound down. The Jazz scored just two baskets over the final 3 1/2 minutes of the half, opening the door for the Pistons to rebuild a double-digit cushion. Baynes drilled a jumper to spark a 10-4 run that gave Detroit a 48-36 halftime lead.

“It was one of those nights,” Gobert said. “We did not score a lot in the first half. We need to be better when they play physical and be strong (at) the rim.”

Utah made another run at the Pistons in the third quarter. Gobert capped a 12-4 run with a dunk and a floater on back-to-back possessions to cut Detroit’s advantage to 54-48. The Pistons answered by running off seven unanswered points -- culminating in a jumper from Jackson -- to take a 61-48 lead.

The Jazz offense got a lift from Hood early in the fourth quarter. He scored four straight baskets -- including three 3-pointers -- to cut Detroit’s lead to 76-70. Forward Stanley Johnson and Tolliver each answered with 3-pointers to help the Pistons go up 84-72.

Utah cut the lead down once more with 15-4 run -- punctuated by a Gobert jumper -- to make it 88-87 with 2:01 left. Detroit ended the comeback when Caldwell-Pope hit a jumper and Jackson followed with a 3-pointer to push the margin back to 93-87.

Jackson said the Pistons ultimately survived the comeback because they were in control on both offense and defense.

“I feel like we got stops and we were able to get out and get some easy baskets in transition and get some runs,” Jackson said. “We especially needed those at the end with the way they surged back into the game.”

NOTES: Jazz F Derrick Favors returned to the lineup after missing 16 straight games because of back spasms. Favors averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 26 games before the injury. ... The Pistons lost 17 of their previous 20 meetings with Utah before Monday. ... Detroit ranks second among NBA teams in rebounds per game (47.6) and first in offensive rebounds per game (13.7). Utah outrebounded the Pistons 49-42. ... Jazz point guard Raul Neto left in the first quarter and did not return after sustaining a concussion. His status is day-to-day.