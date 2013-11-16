Pistons 97, Kings 90: Josh Smith had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help visiting Detroit beat Sacramento to snap a four-game losing streak.

Smith also had five steals and four blocks as Detroit picked up its first road win of the season. Andre Drummond collected 15 points and tied a career high with 18 rebounds, and Rodney Stuckey added 16 points off the bench.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds as the Kings lost for the sixth time in seven games since winning their season opener. Isaiah Thomas added 18 points and seven assists off the bench, but fellow reserve Marcus Thornton followed up his season-high 24-point performance with just five on 1-of-6 shooting.

Detroit scored 10 of the first 12 points en route to a 27-21 lead. Sacramento led 51-50 late in the second quarter before the Pistons closed with the final four points for a 54-51 advantage at the break.

The Kings held their last lead with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter as the Pistons went into the final period on a 16-4 run. Drummond pushed the lead to 84-70 less than a minute into the fourth quarter, and Sacramento never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pistons G Chauncey Billups sat out with tendinitis in his left knee. … Kings F Patrick Patterson hobbled off the court after banging knees with teammate Travis Outlaw and did not return. … The boisterous Sacramento fans set a Guinness World Record for indoor crowd noise at 126 decibels.