Pistons defeat Kings for second straight win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- After nearly a full month of non-stop losing, the Detroit Pistons are starting to get that winning feeling back.

The Sacramento Kings are wondering where the good feelings of their early season have gone.

The two clubs continued to roll in different directions Saturday, as forward Greg Monroe scored 24 points off the bench and forward Josh Smith added 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Detroit past the cold-shooting Kings 95-90 at Sleep Train Arena. It was the second win in two nights for the Pistons following a 13-game skid that had dated to Nov. 15.

“It’s been a long time,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “And now, two in a row. I thought the big thing was the defense. To hold them to 35 percent shooting was big for us.”

Center Andre Drummond had 12 points and 10 rebounds and forward Kyle Singler had 11 points for the Pistons (5-19), who beat the Kings for the fourth straight time dating back to 2012-13. Smith also added five assists, five blocked shots and two steals.

“He does what Josh Smith at his best does,” Van Gundy said. “He filled up the stat sheet.”

Forward Rudy Gay scored 20 points for the Kings (11-13), who filled the air with mostly errant shots during three straight losses. Sacramento made just 33 shots from the field and converted only 35.5 percent. The Kings made just 11 of 29 shots (37.9 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

The Kings, who haven’t played with leading scorer DeMarcus Cousins (viral meningitis) since Nov. 26, lost for the eighth time in 10 games and for the fifth time in seven games at home.

“Without DeMarcus playing much, we’re playing much more perimeter,” said guard Darren Collison, who made just one of 10 shots and finished with three points. “I have to do a lot more. Rudy does, too. We just have to stick with it.”

Gay was just 6-for-22 shooting for Sacramento, and is 10-for-40 shots from the field in the Kings’ past two games. Gay converted just two of 15 shots from inside the 3-point arc against Detroit. Guard Ben McLemore, who scored 14 points, made just five of 14 from the field.

Sacramento has converted just 42 percent of their shots from the field over the past three games. Against Detroit, the Kings’ cold shooting became most evident in the third quarter when they shot 5-for-28 and missed all six of their 3-pointers.

The Pistons scored the first 11 points en route to a 24-7 blitz to start the second half.

“I‘m disappointed we didn’t make shots, because I thought we had a lot of good looks,” Kings coach Michael Malone said. “That third quarter really hurt us. That makes it hard to build a lead and win games when you aren’t making shots.”

The misfires allowed Detroit to get out into the lanes and run. The Pistons outscored the Kings 31-9 on fastbreak points.

“Our transition game was good, but again that goes hand-in-hand with the defense,” Van Gundy said. “You hold a team to 35 percent shooting, and you’re going to get a chance to run.”

Despite the rough shooting, the Kings were only down 83-79 after center Ryan Hollins made a pair of free throws with 2:13 left. But Detroit guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored just eight points for Detroit, but his 3-pointer from the right-side arc with 1:35 to go curtailed the Sacramento run.

Caldwell-Pope finished with eight points.

“He had a big shot,” Malone said. “They had momentum most of that second and took the lead, but our guys fought back and never quit. I just kept imploring them to keep fighting, so I‘m proud of the effort.”

The Kings also were loose with the ball again, turning it over 17 times. The Kings have averaged 16.3 turnovers per game in their past six contests.

Detroit has beaten Sacramento four straight times.

Forward Carl Landry scored 14 points for Sacramento.

NOTES: Detroit G Jodie Meeks played just his second game of the season after missing Detroit’s first 22 with a lower-back injury. Meeks scored 12 points in 22 minutes in season debut at Phoenix on Friday, and the Pistons snapped a 13-game losing streak. He had six points in 20 minutes on 2-for-9 shooting against the Kings. ... Sacramento recalled rookie forward Eric Moreland from the Reno Bighorns, the team’s D-League affiliate. Moreland, a 6-foot-10, 218-pound forward from Oregon State averaged 14.5 points and 13.2 rebounds in six games at Reno. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond (11.8 points, 11.9 rebounds) entered as just one of 12 players averaging a double-double this season. Drummond’s total of 79 10-plus rebound games the past two seasons trail only Los Angeles Clippers C DeAndre Jordan’s 92. ... Kings F Jason Thompson averaged 8.1 points on 50 percent shooting and 8.1 rebounds per game in Sacramento’s first eight games without C DeMarcus Cousins (viral meningitis). Cousins missed his ninth game, and the Kings have not announced a timetable for his return to practice. ... Sacramento F Omri Casspi (left knee bone bruise) missed his fourth straight game.