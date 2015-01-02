Preview: Pistons at Knicks

The New York Knicks look to turn their fortunes around when they host the Detroit Pistons on Friday. The Knicks have dropped 19 of their last 20 games - including nine in a row following their 99-78 setback to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday - and finished the month of December with a 1-15 record. New York hopes to begin the new calendar year on the right track by snapping an eight-game home losing streak and ending a two-game skid to the Pistons in the process.

Detroit reeled off its first three-game winning streak of the season after whipping the Orlando Magic 109-86 on Tuesday. The Pistons look to conclude their three-game road swing with a perfect record by beating the Knicks for the fourth time in five tries and emerging victorious at Madison Square Garden for the first time since Apr. 8, 2009. “We’ve played three really good games,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “Our spirit in there is outstanding.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MSG Network (New York)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (8-23): Jodie Meeks exploded for a season-high 34 points and drilled a personal-best nine 3-pointers off the bench as Detroit went 14-of-33 from beyond the arc in the win over the Magic. Andre Drummond added 17 points and 22 rebounds for his 17th double-double and has finished with 20 or more boards four times this season. D.J. Augustin scored 11 points and dished out 10 assists after finishing scoreless with three helpers in his previous game.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (5-29): Carmelo Anthony scored 19 points despite a sore knee to finish as the lone player in double figures as New York struggled to 38.1 percent shooting from the field in the loss to the Clippers. Andrea Bargnani scored nine points and grabbed four rebounds in his first appearance of the season after missing the previous 33 games with a hamstring injury. J.R. Smith was limited to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting after sitting out 10 games with a foot problem.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Knicks have won the last eight meetings with the Pistons at Madison Square Garden.

2. Detroit has knocked down 31 3-pointers in its last two games.

3. New York hasn’t won a home game since beating the Philadelphia 76ers on Nov. 22.

PREDICTION: Pistons 95, Knicks 90