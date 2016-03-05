Preview: Pistons at Knicks

The Detroit Pistons start an important stretch of five games in eight days – four on the road – when they visit the struggling New York Knicks on Saturday night. The Pistons had won four straight before dropping a 97-81 decision against the high-powered San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday and hold down the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Detroit was held to a season-low 81 points by San Antonio as leading scorer Reggie Jackson (19.3) made just 4-for-13 from the field and Andre Drummond finished without a double-double for the first time in 14 games. The Pistons would like another shooting performance like Feb. 4 when they beat the Knicks 111-105 while making 50.6 percent from the field, including 9-of-17 from behind the 3-point arc. New York coughed up an eight-point lead in the final four minutes to drop a 105-104 decision at Boston on Friday – its 16th defeat in the last 19 contests. Carmelo Anthony registered 30 points for the Knicks in the loss and is averaging 26 in his last three outings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (31-30): Drummond was just one point shy of his 14th consecutive double-double Wednesday and is third on the team at 16.7 per game while leading the NBA in rebounds (15.0). Tobias Harris continues to contribute, averaging 16.9 points in seven games since being acquired from Orlando before the trade deadline. Marcus Morris has been especially productive of late by averaging 15.4 points over the last five games and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hopes to recover after a 1-for-10 shooting effort.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (25-38): Anthony drained 13-of-27 from the field Friday and is averaging 8.8 rebounds along with 4.5 assists the last four contests – both above his average. Rookie Kristaps Porzingis poured in 15 points against Boston for his best offensive output since scoring 18 in the last win for the Knicks on Feb. 26 against Orlando at home. Veteran guard Arron Afflalo is 13-for-20 from the field the last two games for New York, which is 15-18 at home but has dropped eight of its last nine games at Madison Square Garden.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons have lost 10 of their last 12 road games against the Knicks.

2. New York C Robin Lopez recorded double-doubles in two of his last three games after going for 12 points and 12 boards on Friday.

3. Detroit F Stanley Johnson (shoulder) is expected to miss his fifth consecutive game.

PREDICTION: Pistons 105, Knicks 97