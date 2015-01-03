Pistons defeat Knicks for fourth straight win

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Pistons continued their torrid 3-point shooting, leading to a season-best fourth straight win, a 97-81, decision over the New York Knicks Friday at Madison Square Garden.

The Pistons have connected on a franchise-record 54 3-pointers in their last four games

Detroit (9-23) converted 13 of its 33 3-point attempts with point guard Brandon Jennings leading the way with 29 points and center Andre Drummond grabbing 20 rebounds. Jennings was 11 of 17 from the floor and 4 of 8 from beyond the arc in just 25 minutes. Shooting guard Jodie Meeks came off the Pistons bench to deposit 15 points.

The margin of victory was the largest for Detroit this season.

New York (5-30) lost its 10th consecutive game of the season for the second time in six weeks and 19th in its last 20 games. Its last win was Dec. 12, a 101-95 victory at Boston.

Shooting guard J.R. Smith led the Knicks with 22 points. New York is 3-13 at home.

The under-manned Knicks were without their leading scorer (forward Carmelo Anthony) and top rebounder, center Amar‘e Stoudemire.

Anthony, who is fifth in the league in scoring with a 23.9 average, was out with a sore left knee. Stoudemire, averaging 7.4 rebounds, was nursing a sore right knee.

In addition to Anthony and Stoudemire, New York was without C Samuel Dalembert (sprained right ankle), G Tim Hardaway Jr. (concussion) and G Iman Shumpert (dislocated left shoulder).

Knicks reserve center Andrea Bargnani left after just 1:47. He aggravated his sore right calf that forced him to miss 20 games this season. Center Cole Aldrich, J.R. Smith, forward Travis Wear and guard Cleanthony Early all recorded season highs in minutes.

”The nine guys who had to carry the load tonight ... it is tough to sustain the energy defensively,“ said Knicks coach Derek Fisher. ”I thought the effort was there to try to get it done, but we couldn’t sustain it.

“They (Detroit) had more energy than we did tonight.”

New York was coming off a three-game West Coast trip where it failed to reach 80 points in the last two games while shooting 35.6 percent.

Detroit maintained a double-digit lead the entire second half. The Knicks’ last lead came late in the opening quarter.

The Knicks were outscored 25-14 in the third quarter and trailed 82-52. Jennings scored 16 points in the third.

”He (Jennings) was really energized in the third, hitting shots, driving to the basket,“ observed Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. ”When he’s on the attack is when I think he is really good.

”I really thought the key was, and it’s not easy, is when we put him back in really late in the second quarter. He (Jennings) and I have talked. Sometimes he doesn’t play at all in the second quarter and then sits the whole halftime and it’s hard to get going.

“But he came back in the second quarter and got two drives at the end and I think that got him going.”

The Pistons led 57-38 after two quarters, representing their biggest lead of the first half. The closest the Knicks could get with their revamped lineup was 42-34 with 3:54 to go in the second, but the Pistons closed with a 15-4 run with guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pop contributing eight points.

The Knicks shot 35.4 percent from the floor in the first half.

Detroit went on a 7-0 run toward the end of the first quarter, snapping a 15-15 tie, on the way to taking a 24-20 lead into the second quarter. Jennings led the Pistons with nine points.

NOTES: The Knicks started their 18th different lineup in 35 games. Jason Smith made just his fourth start of the season at power forward. ... Knicks rookie G Cleanthony Early played his first game since Nov. 14 after injuring his right knee. He posted five points and one rebound in 15 minutes. ... The Knicks tied a season high with 13 steals. ... Knicks C Cole Aldrich posted 11 points and 14 rebounds for his second double-double in the last three games. ... The Knicks are 29th in rebounds a game (39.4) and 28th in scoring (94.1 ppg). ... The Pistons rank second in the league in offensive rebounds a game (12.8). ... Detroit G Brandon Jennings played in his 400th career game. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond is one of 13 players averaging a double-double this season.