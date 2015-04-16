Pistons end season on positive note; Knicks lose again

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Pistons concluded the season with their most wins in five years after turning back the New York Knicks 112-90 on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Detroit (32-50) had its best season since going 31-50 in 2008-09. The Pistons also halted a four-game road losing streak.

Center Andre Drummond posted his 48th double-double of the season, scoring 17 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Only Chicago’s Pau Gasol had registered more double-doubles this season.

”He (Drummond) took some big jumps offensively in terms of being able to score in the post,“ Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said of Drummond’s season. ”He’s an elite rebounder already. His next step is to get more active defensively, which he did a little bit tonight.

“When he really gets to that level, he is going to be outstanding.”

Guard Reggie Jackson contributed 24 points and 11 assists, and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 17 points for Detroit, which finished 12th in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks concluded the franchise’s worst season at 17-65 in Derek Fisher’s first season as coach. Guard Tim Hardaway Jr. paced New York with 25 points, and center Cole Aldrich scored a career-high 24 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked two shots.

New York finished with the second-worst record in the NBA. It has a 19.9 percent chance of getting the first pick in the lottery in the June draft and can’t pick lower than fifth. Minnesota finished with the worst record in the league.

”It was obviously a difficult season for us as a team,“ Fisher said. ”We were forced to deal with some realities. As long as we continue to take a true look in the mirror at a lot of where we have been and where we need to go, I think we will be OK.

“Any success we have as an organization or me as a coach will start from here. I think tonight was heavy because of the reality that this might be the last game for some of these guys.”

The Pistons completed their seventh consecutive losing season and missed the postseason for a sixth straight time. Detroit lost at least 50 games for a fifth straight season free of a work stoppage.

Caldwell-Pope scored eight straight points to put his Pistons on top 93-72 with 9:30 left. Detroit never trailed in the game, marking the 17th occasion a Knicks opponent posted a wire-to-wire win. The Knicks dropped 18 games by 20 or more points this season.

New York whittled away at the seemingly comfortable Detroit lead in the third quarter, drawing within 71-67 with 4:26 left, but Detroit used a 13-3 run to end the quarter with an 84-70 cushion. Jackson scored five points in the burst.

“They (Knicks) got it back to four, then we played some defense finally,” Van Gundy said. “We were short of playing a casual game up until that point and then we buckled down defensively.”

Detroit led by double digits throughout most of the second quarter and led 55-46 at the half.

Drummond contributed 11 points and six rebounds to the Pistons’ 34-25 first-quarter lead. New York got to within 24-20 before the Pistons went on a 10-5 run to end the quarter.

NOTES: New York, which was averaging 91.9 points, second fewest in the NBA, reached 112 points for just the fifth time all season in a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. ... Only six Knicks who were active when the season started ended the season with the team. ... New York used 36 starting lineups this season. ... C Jason Smith was the only Knick to play in all 82 games this season. ... Detroit went 2-13 in its first 15 home games, then went 16-10 at The Palace over the last 26 home games. ... Pistons F Greg Monroe and C Andre Drummond were one of two teammate duos that averaged a double-double this season. Los Angeles Clippers G Chris Paul and C DeAndre Jordan were the other pair.