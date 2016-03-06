Anthony leads Knicks past Pistons

NEW YORK -- The New York Knicks had three players with at least 20 points for the first time this season in a 102-89 win over the Detroit Pistons Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Carmelo Anthony poured in 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his 21st double-double of the season. Robin Lopez added 21 points and Arron Afflalo scored 20 points.

Detroit’s Andre Drummond recorded his league-leading 52d double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds. He leads the league in rebounding at 15 per game.

The Knicks (26-38) received balanced scoring despite missing rookie Kristaps Porzingis, who was out with a contused left lower leg. New York’s second-leading scorer had missed just one other game this season, sitting out January 28th against Toronto with an upper respiratory condition.

Knicks interim coach Kurt Rambis said the team’s medical staff doesn?t think Porzingis injury is a lingering one and he is expected to join the team in their six-game road trip that starts Tuesday in Denver.

Detroit (31-31) lost its second straight after winning four straight.

New York, which blew an eight-point lead in the final three minutes Friday in Boston, was in control throughout the second half. The Knicks sealed the win when Anthony scored six straight points to push the lead to 102-81 with 2:40 remaining.

”What I complimented the team on was that we stayed aggressive on both ends pf the court,“ Rambis said. ”We wanted to stay aggressive. I thought we did a good job of finding a pace and rhythm that suits.

“We wanted to stay aggressive. As long as we were looking to get penetration and post-ups, we were going to be okay. What I really liked about them for most parts of the game was that they were thinking. They had a real purpose and it was not just random basketball. It was a pleasure to watch.”

Before Anthony’s spurt, Afflalo ignited an 11-2 run with a 3-pointer on the way to a 92-79 edge with 5:55 to play.

Anthony also played a major part in an 8-0 flurry that put the Knicks ahead 75-59 with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter. He nailed a 3-pointer and assisted on two baskets from Lopez, one that led to a traditional three-point play.

“We (Detroit) should all be disappointed, it was ridiculous,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. “We were just terrible, we didn’t bring any energy to the game. It was an embarrassing performance. They (the Knicks) dominated us.”

A 3-pointer from Jose Calderon and a hook shot from Lopez at the end of the second quarter enabled the Knicks to take a 57-42 lead, their largest of the half, into halftime. New York shot a sizzling 60 percent (24-of-40) in the half.

The Pistons used an 8-2 run to cut the Knicks lead to 48-43 with 4:02 left in the second quarter. Drummond scored four points and grabbed two rebounds in the sequence.

The Knicks opened the second quarter with a 9-0 run to move ahead 31-21.

Lopez and Afflalo combined for 17 points in the Knicks 22-21 lead after the first quarter. Afflalo drained his first seven shots of the night.

NOTES: New York F Kristaps Porzingis missed the game with a left leg contusion. It was the second game he missed this season. ... The Knicks are looking at potential free agents to fill the vacant roster spot created when G Jimmer Fredette was not signed to another 10-day contract. Fredette appeared in two games, playing just five minutes and scoring seven points. ...? Pistons G Jodie Meeks, out since late October with a fracture in his right foot, practiced with the team, but did not dress. ... Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said F Stanley Johnson is still feeling discomfort in his shoulder and won’t play this weekend. Johnson has been out since Feb. 22nd.