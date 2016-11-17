Porzingis scores career-high 35 as Knicks top Pistons

NEW YORK -- It was not quite the same zone as Michael Jordan shrugging his shoulders for hitting six 3-pointers in the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Still, with how well it was going for Kristaps Porzingis, his teammates could not help but be awestruck from watching the best performance of his career unfold.

Porzingis scored a career-high 35 points in a variety of ways as the New York Knicks held on for a 105-102 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night.

It was the sixth time in the past seven games Porzingis scored at least 20 points, but in his 83rd career game, he had the crowd electrified for most of the night, especially once he began taking over. He finished 13 of 22 from the field, tying a career high for baskets and coming within one his career high for attempts.

"He is dangerous," New York guard Derrick Rose said. "For a second-year player that doesn't really know the game like that, for him to come out and play the way he plays is incredible. And for him to be 7-foot-3 and move the way that he moves is kind of crazy. A unique, unique player."

The Knicks led for the final 32-plus minutes. New York moved in front during a thrilling span of 2:03 in the second quarter when Porzingis scored 10 straight points on consecutive turnaround shots, a thunderous alley-oop dunk over Jon Leuer, a free throw and a 3-pointer.

"He looked like he was in that zone," Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony said. "I have seen people be in that zone. He had a bounce to him tonight. His confidence was through the roof tonight."

So was the noise from the crowd as he approached and surpassed his previous career high of 29 points.

After getting 25 points at halftime, Porzingis matched his previous season best by grabbing his own rebound and dunking over Ish Smith with 6:20 remaining. About two minutes later, he hit another fadeaway and then surpassed 30 points with a spinning 9-foot fadeaway over Leuer early in the fourth.

"He got it going," Detroit forward Tobias Harris said. "He got baskets from pretty much everywhere."

Porzingis then finished off his night with a free throw and a top-of-the-key 3-pointer with 4:33 remaining for a 100-89 lead.

"Shots were falling," Porzingis said modestly. "I was playing my game. My teammates were finding me. I was in good position, and my shot felt good."

Then the Knicks had the hold on for their third win in five games.

The Pistons were within 104-102 when Smith hit a 3-pointer with 31.7 seconds remaining. After Rose split a pair at the line with 3.6 seconds left, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer before the buzzer.

Besides Porzingis' best night of his young career, Anthony added 22 points, Rose contributed 15 points, and Joakim Noah rebounded from being benched in the second half Monday by grabbing 15 rebounds.

Caldwell-Pope led the Pistons with 21 points. Harris added 19 when he was not defending Porzingis, and Leuer contributed 17 when not guarding Porzingis.

"He is able to put the ball on the floor, he is able to make shots, and he can shoot over the top of you," Detroit center Andre Drummond said of Porzingis. "When a guy like that gets going, it is going to be a long game."

NOTES: Asked about ESPN's report of Dallas, Memphis and Milwaukee boycotting Trump hotels, Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said, "I think every team has got to take a look at that, and you know I think teams are getting tuned in a little bit politically and everything else. And give the players a great deal of credit. I've been really proud of our own players but players throughout the league that they're attuned to what's going on and they're going to stand up to their values and I think that's impressive." ... Detroit G Reggie Jackson (left knee) participated in portions of Wednesday's walk-through. He did several running drills and also took part in full-speed shooting drills but not in any defensive drills. Van Gundy said he doesn't think next week is a realistic return day for Jackson, who also did those things in Tuesday's practice. ... New York F Lance Thomas (sore left ankle) missed his second straight game. ... The Knicks used their same starting lineup for the 11th straight game.