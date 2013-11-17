Preview: Pistons at Lakers

Kobe Bryant was on a basketball court Saturday – just not the one the Los Angeles Lakers need him on. The superstar guard practiced for the first time since tearing his Achilles’ tendon seven months ago as he prepares for his eventual return. Bryant will again be in street clothes as the Lakers host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday but said “it was time” to gauge his progress in a practice situation.

Detroit is 1-2 on a four-game trip that concludes against the Lakers and snapped a four-game losing streak with a 97-90 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Friday. Offseason acquisition Josh Smith had a stellar outing with 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, five steals and four blocked shots. “He does a little bit of everything and this is the way we need Josh to play,” Pistons coach Maurice Cheeks said afterward. “He was spectacular.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (3-5): Power forward Andre Drummond has strung together three consecutive double-doubles and is averaging 15.7 points and 16 rebounds during the stretch. He tied his career best with 18 rebounds against the Kings and is teaming with center Greg Monroe to make Detroit strong in the interior. Drummond is averaging 12 points and 12 rebounds in his second NBA campaign. “He’s coming along fine,” Cheeks said. “He’s rebounding the ball. He runs the floor. He defends, so that’s what we’re looking for.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (4-7): Guard Jodie Meeks is one of the beneficiaries of Bryant’s absence and he scored a season-high 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting in Friday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Meeks made five 3-pointers and is shooting 48.1 percent from 3-point range this season. Streakiness has always been part of Meeks’ NBA persona and the big game against the Grizzlies came two nights after he had a season-low three points on 1-of-5 shooting. Meeks is averaging 13.2 points while playing 27.5 minutes per game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Los Angeles won both of last season’s meetings with the Pistons and eight of the past 11.

2. Lakers PG Steve Blake has posted 10 or more assists in three consecutive contests.

3. Pistons G Chauncey Billups (knee) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Lakers 104, Pistons 91