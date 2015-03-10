Preview: Pistons at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are not getting blown out during their five-game slide, but execution in the clutch remains a big issue. The Detroit Pistons, who visit the Lakers on Tuesday, will try to take advantage of those issues to end their own lengthy slide. The Pistons are opening up a four-game road trip and are losers of six straight while playing their way out of contention for a postseason spot in the Eastern Conference.

Los Angeles has been outscored 55-35 in the fourth quarter of its last two games while squandering leads against playoff contenders Memphis and Dallas. “We have to slow down and take good shots,” Lakers forward Wesley Johnson told the team’s website. “We aren’t getting quality shots towards the end of the game. We’re shooting deep in the shot clock; always kind of late and throwing a shot up. We have to come out and be poised and try to get stops at the end of the game.” The Pistons endured their own tough fourth quarter in a 108-101 home loss on Sunday, getting outscored 30-17 in the final 12 minutes by the Charlotte Hornets.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-39): Detroit’s remarkable run to get back into contention is a thing of the past, and the team will now need a miracle to rejoin the group of teams fighting for the final two spots in the East playoff picture. “We don’t think we’re out of the running,” Pistons guard Reggie Jackson told reporters. ”We’d like to be a team of destiny. We feel like we still have a chance to make something special happen. ... But we all know that time is not our friend right now, so we’ve got to go ahead and put our feet down on the gas and make something happen.” Detroit will play 10 of its next 14 on the road beginning with the Lakers, including trips to Golden State and Portland this week.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (16-46): Los Angeles gave up any hope of competing for a postseason spot a long time ago and is looking for any signs that players on the current roster can be part of the team’s next championship. Point guard Jordan Clarkson is emerging as a possible part of that future and scored in double figures for the seventh straight time with 15 points on Sunday. The Missouri product kept the Lakers in the game with 25 points at Memphis on Friday and has played at least 30 minutes in six of the last seven contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers have won five straight in the series, including a 106-96 road win on Dec. 2.

2. Detroit G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is shooting 30.8 percent, including 4-of-29 from 3-point range, over the last five games.

3. Los Angeles G Nick Young (knee) is expected to miss his eighth straight game.

PREDICTION: Pistons 102, Lakers 98