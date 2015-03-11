Lakers pass Pistons in battle of slumping teams

LOS ANGELES -- This time, the Los Angeles Lakers flipped the script.

In a matchup between clubs with the longest losing streaks in the NBA, the Lakers found a way to end their skid. Forward Jordan Hill scored 16 points to lead seven Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Lakers held off the Detroit Pistons for a 93-85 victory Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles frequently folded this season with the game on the line. However, the Lakers put together a quality effort on defense and turned back several second-half rallies by Detroit to prevail.

“One thing I would say is we did a really good job defensively,” Lakers backup point guard Jeremy Lin said. “In the third quarter, we had a good defensive effort that carried into the fourth. Every time they had a small run, we cut it off.”

Forwards Wesley Johnson and Ed Davis added 13 points each for the Lakers, who snapped a five-game slide. Lin finished with 12 points (despite hitting just one field goal) and added seven rebounds and five assists. Guard Wayne Ellington contributed 11 points. Point guard Jordan Clarkson had a career-high eight assists, and he and forward Tarik Black each scored 10 points.

Forward Greg Monroe scored 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Pistons, who dropped their seventh in a row. Center Andre Drummond finished with 21 rebounds and 14 points, while guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 15 points. Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, who averaged 18.7 points in his previous three contests, was limited to two points on 1-of-9 shooting. He also committed five turnovers.

“We literally could not make a shot,” said Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy, whose club committed 10 of its 14 turnovers in the second half while shooting just 28.9 percent. “Then, in the fourth quarter, we turned the ball over six times. Until then, we hadn’t been turning the ball over. I thought our defense in the second half and rebounding was a lot better. At some point, it comes down to you have to put the ball in the basket.”

The Lakers (17-46) held a 78-69 lead after a layup by Lin with 6:57 remaining in the game before the Pistons rallied. A tip-in by Drummond pulled Detroit within 83-80 with 2:57 left. However, the Pistons (23-40) couldn’t convert on key possessions down the stretch.

“We didn’t give up, we kept fighting, and defensively we did what we had to do,” said Hill, who hit a 20-foot jumper with 49.6 seconds left that gave Los Angeles a five-point advantage. “I feel like I‘m a pretty good shooter, so I put it up. Why not?”

Detroit, which trailed most of the first half, held a 50-49 lead at the break. Monroe scored 13 first-half points on 6-of-8 shooting. The Pistons sank 50 percent of their shots before the break compared to 47.5 percent for the Lakers. Overall, the Lakers hit 42.7 percent to 38.6 percent for the Pistons.

“The starting five just has to get in a better rhythm on both ends of the floor,” said Monroe, who scored nine points in the fourth quarter. “We have to do better at the start of the half.”

Los Angeles opened the third quarter with a 10-2 run for a 59-52 advantage after Clarkson scored on a drive. Detroit, though, cut the deficit to one after Monroe scored inside, but the Lakers increased the margin to 67-61 to end the third.

Los Angeles held the Pistons to 11 points in the third while scoring 18.

“I liked the defensive effort, especially in the second half,” Lakers coach Byron Scott said. “The third quarter our defense was probably the best it’s been all season long. They were shooting 50 percent at halftime, and they ended up shooting (38.6 percent) for the game, so second-half defense was pretty good.”

Pistons guard Jodie Meeks, a former Laker, finished with 12 points.

NOTES: Poor shooting and a porous defense contributed to the Pistons’ recent downfall. “We haven’t been shooting the ball very well. I think that’s been one of the overriding things,” said Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy, whose club was within a game of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference in late February before falling five back heading into Tuesday’s game. “Our defense has been spotty; it’s been up and down.” ... Lakers G/F Kobe Bryant, who is out for the season, discussed the rehabilitation of his torn right rotator cuff before the game. Bryant said he would begin running in two weeks and shooting drills in about a month. ... The Pistons visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. The Lakers host the New York Knicks on Thursday.