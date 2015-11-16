EditorsNote: new headline

Bryant’s lengthy outing lifts Lakers past Pistons

LOS ANGELES -- Byron Scott went with his gut.

The Los Angeles Lakers coach decided to stick with Kobe Bryant for longer stretches than he normally does Sunday night, with the plan of sitting the veteran forward for Monday night’s contest against the Phoenix Suns.

“We talked during a timeout, and I said I might as well play you the rest of this (fourth) quarter and just sit you out for tomorrow,” Scott said. “He said he was fine with that.”

So were the Lakers.

Bryant compiled 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a season-high 36 minutes, and the Lakers snapped a four-game skid with a 97-85 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Guard Jordan Clarkson also had 17 points for Los Angeles (2-8).

Bryant, who confirmed he won’t play in Phoenix, made just six of 19 shots from the floor but was effective in involving his teammates. Guard Nick Young came off the bench to score 13 points for the Lakers, whose only other victory was over the Brooklyn Nets. Center Roy Hibbert chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Lakers defeated the Pistons for the seventh consecutive time and the 10th time in the past 11 meetings.

“We needed this,” Scott said. “As well as we’ve been playing defensively, we’ve kind of fallen down in certain areas. (Bryant) was a calming influence out there with a lot of our young guys. Just wanted him to go the rest of the game and see if we could get the ‘W.'”

Reserve guard Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Detroit (5-5). Center Andre Drummond extended his streak of double-doubles to 10 in a row with 17 points and 17 rebounds, but he and the Pistons saw their losing streak reach four games.

Scott said Hibbert’s defense on Drummond also factored in the win.

“I thought Roy did a fantastic job on Drummond,” said Scott, whose club were even on the boards with Detroit at 46 apiece but was outrebounded 12-7 on the offensive end. “If you look at the stat sheet, the guy ends up with 17 and 17, but he only had four offensive rebounds, so we held him under his season average. For the most part, (Hibbert) did a pretty good job.”

Hibbert also might have broken his nose during the game after taking a shot from Drummond. He said he would be re-evaluated Monday. Regardless, he plans to play against the Suns.

Los Angeles was clinging to a 78-74 lead after a dunk by Drummond on an alley-oop pass from point guard Reggie Jackson with 7:28 remaining in the contest. However, the Lakers scored seven consecutive points, including a 3-point basket by Bryant with 3:44 left. That sealed the outcome, as Detroit got no closer than eight the rest of the way.

The Lakers led by as many as 11 in the first half before taking a 48-44 lead at the break. They held the Pistons to 39.6 percent shooting while making 43.2 percent of their shots. The Lakers also had the edge in free throws, making 12 of 18 attempts to only two of three for the Pistons.

Overall, Los Angeles converted 41.3 percent of its shots compared to only 36.5 percent for Detroit. Both teams struggled from behind the 3-point stripe. The Lakers made just six of 19 (31.6 percent) to seven of 27 (25.9 percent) for the Pistons.

“Offensively, we’re a little bit of a mess right now,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’re not making any shots. Spencer played really well, and Andre played pretty well on the offensive end, but other than that, we just didn’t have anything. It was a rough night.”

Van Gundy also was critical of the play of Jackson, who finished with nine points on 4-of-11 shooting while adding three assists and five turnovers.

“Tonight, his decision-making was terrible,” Van Gundy said. “He was trying to go behind his back in the middle of the lane, up in the air. He just had a really bad night.”

NOTES: Spencer Stone, Alek Skarlatos and Anthony Sadler, the three Americans who tackled a gunman and prevented a terrorist attack on a train in France in August, were honored on court by the Lakers during the first half. ... A moment of silence was held for victims of the Paris attacks followed by the playing of the French national anthem. ... Pistons G Brandon Jennings, who is recovering from a left Achilles tear sustained in January, performed workout drills before the game. Detroit officials didn’t give a timetable for his return, but published reports indicate Jennings could be back sometime next month. ... The Pistons return home to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.