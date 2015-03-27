Preview: Pistons at Magic

(Updated: UPDATES Detroit standing in Para 2)

The Detroit Pistons look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they go for a fifth victory in six games when they visit the Orlando Magic on Friday. Reggie Jackson, who was acquired from Oklahoma City at the trade deadline, has taken the lead in Detroit’s latest surge while averaging 20.2 points over his last five contests – including 28 in the 108-104 win over Toronto on Tuesday. The Pistons hope to take advantage of the Magic, who have dropped eight of their last nine games.

Detroit is four games out of the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with 11 contests left. The Magic led Eastern Conference leader Atlanta most of the way before the Hawks finished the game on a 17-2 run for a 95-83 victory Wednesday. “We’re going against experienced teams, and it’s tough,” Orlando guard Victor Oladipo told the Orlando Sentinel. “We’re still learning. We’re still trying to figure things out, but we’ve got to stop using that as an excuse in getting it done.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (27-44): Jackson boasts three double-doubles and a triple-double in his last five contests while topping the team in scoring (16.1) and assists (8.4) over 16 games with Detroit. Power forward Greg Monroe (16 points per game) is expected to miss his sixth straight game with a knee injury, giving others a chance to step up. Center Andre Drummond is averaging 15.6 points and 15.8 rebounds and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has scored 22.4 per game over the last five contests.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (22-51): Orlando managed only 12 points in the fourth quarter Wednesday and could not stop Atlanta on the other end while allowing five 3-pointers. The Magic did get third-leading scorer Tobias Harris (16.9) back from an ankle injury and he contributed 14 points. Center Nikola Vucevic notched his 40th double-double Wednesday and averages 19.3 points while Oladipo (17.7) is close behind and rookie Elfrid Payton has posted 15 points and nine assists per game over the last seven.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Orlando F Andrew Nicholson is averaging 11 points over the last three games after not playing in three of the previous five.

2. Detroit G Jodie Meeks scored a season-high 34 points in his last game at Orlando on Dec. 30 in a 109-86 victory.

3. The Pistons were fourth in the league in rebounding and Orlando stood tied for 26th through Wednesday’s games.

PREDICTION: Magic 102, Pistons 96