Preview: Pistons at Magic

The Orlando Magic are relishing the role of spoiler over the last two weeks and get another chance to make an impact when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. The Magic have won four times – three against teams fighting for playoff spots – over the past five games and are averaging 118.6 points during that span.

“It’s got to happen when you’re still in it, not when you’re out of it,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles told reporters of his team, which went 13-30 in the three months before April. “But recently we’ve had games where teams have made runs. Earlier, we weren’t able to stop them. We have been able to stop them now. So hopefully it is progress.” Detroit lost for the third time in five outings Tuesday with a 107-89 decision at Miami, but maintained a two-game lead over Chicago for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with four contests left. The Pistons allowed 52.4 percent shooting last time out and missed 16 of their 21 shots from 3-point range as coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters, “There wasn’t one thing that we were competitive with.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (41-37): Forward Marcus Morris struggled to 0-for-7 shooting and just one point Tuesday after averaging 23.7 points over the previous three contests. Tobias Harris, who has proved to be a solid acquisition before the trade deadline, remained hot with 21 points and leading scorer Reggie Jackson matched him against Miami. Center Andre Drummond has notched eight straight double-doubles and leads the league with 65, but is 5-for-26 from the free-throw line the last three games.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (33-44): Orlando has moved the ball better of late and that has led to more offensive production with center Nikola Vucevic leading the way, averaging 23.7 points on 32-of-47 shooting over the last three games. Evan Fournier scored 20.3 per game and Victor Oladipo contributed 19.3 during the same span, which included a 119-107 triumph against Memphis on Sunday. Point guard Elfrid Payton is running the show, posting double figures in assists five times in the last seven contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons have won the last five meetings, including a pair this season by an average of 21 points.

2. Orlando F Aaron Gordon is averaging 12.6 points in the last five outings – 3.5 above his seasonal mark.

3. Detroit needs one victory in the final four games to finish over .500 for the first time since 2007-08.

PREDICTION: Pistons 104, Magic 98