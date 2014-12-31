Meeks leads Pistons to third straight victory

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Pistons reserve guard Jodie Meeks didn’t see this coming, but he sure knew what to do when it arrived.

He went looking to shoot.

Meeks scored a season-high 34 points and delivered an incredible, long-distance shooting exhibition Tuesday night when he led the Pistons to a 109-86 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Meeks, who missed the first 22 games this season with a stress fracture in his lower back, hit nine of 11 3-pointers. He made all six of his 3-point attempts in the first half.

“On nights like this, you just think that every one is going in,” Meeks said. “I wish I was 11 for 11. It was just one of those nights. You can’t predict it’s coming, but when it does, you know it’s there. You can feel it. You just want the ball.”

The Pistons (8-23) won their third consecutive game, all since waiving high-priced forward Josh Smith on Dec. 22.

Center Andre Drummond had 17 points and 22 rebounds and reserve guard D.J. Augustin added 11 points for Detroit, which outrebounded Orlando, 54-42.

The Magic (13-22) were led by guard Victor Oladipo with 16 points. Forward Tobias Harris had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Pistons never trailed in the second half and were 14-of-33 from 3-point range. They were within three of the franchise record set Sunday at Cleveland when Meeks hit three.

“It was frustrating being hurt earlier this season,” Meeks said. “It was the first time I’ve been seriously hurt. This really felt good. Like the game just slowed down for me. There are going to be nights like this for a shooter.”

Orlando, which was playing its fourth game in five days, made only four of 20 3-point shots and never seriously challenged in the second half. They trailed by as many as 26 points midway in the final period.

”Everybody just wanted to give him the ball,“ Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said. ”Jodie can score, no question about that, but nobody is going to play like that very often. We’re playing better. We have played three really good games, but we got a long way to go. Let’s see what happens from here.

The Magic were lethargic in the second half and offered little resistance defensively. They shot only 10 free throws, compared to 29 for the Pistons.

Orlando has won nine road games this season but only four at home, and after winning in Miami on Monday, the contrast was startling.

“I have no evidence why we’re playing better on the road,” Magic coach Jacque Vaughn said. “It’s the same guys, but we need production from everyone. There is an experience factor that we’re going to get to, but we’re not there yet.”

Drummond had nine points and 12 rebounds in the third quarter when the Pistons established the momentum they never lost. They led by 18 points in the third.

Meeks scored 20 points in 15 minutes and the Pistons led 54-47 at intermission and made nine of their 16 attempts from 3-point range in the first half.

The Magic shot 53.7 percent in the first half, but they made only one of 10 from 3-point range. Oladipo had 13 points in the opening two periods and center Nikola Vucevic had 10 points and five rebounds.

The Pistons led by as many as nine points in the second period after Meeks drilled back-to-back 3-pointers. Four of his five 3-pointers came in the second period.

NOTES: Detroit’s Stan Van Gundy coached a regular-season game in Orlando for the first time since he was fired by the Magic in 2012. Van Gundy led the Magic for five seasons (2007-2012) and took them to the playoffs each year. They lost in the NBA Finals in 2009. “I‘m nostalgic like everyone else, but it’s more personal,” Van Gundy said Tuesday. “It’s not what we accomplished, but who we accomplished it with.” ... Van Gundy’s Magic teams were known for relying heavily on the 3-point shot, so it is no surprise the Pistons are averaging 8.1 3-pointers per game, the most in franchise history. ... Both teams came into the game looking for the first three-game winning streak of the season. ... The center matchup was interesting. Magic C Nikola Vucevic had 13 assists in the previous three games. Pistons C Andre Drummond had only one during the same three games, but he also averaged 18 points and 14.3 rebounds in that stretch.