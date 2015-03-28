Jackson’s triple-double helps Pistons win

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Point guard Reggie Jackson has found his comfort zone with the Detroit Pistons. And the feeling looks mutual now.

Jackson, acquired in a trade from Oklahoma City last month, proved again Friday night just how important he will be to the Pistons’ rebuilding efforts, leading them to a 111-97 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Jackson had 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists -- his second triple-double in nine days -- keeping Detroit’s late-season run and flicking playoff hopes alive with another dominating performance.

“The point guard is like the head of a snake for every team in the NBA,” Jackson said. “And I‘m feeling more and more comfortable here with this team. My job is to attack, and make things happen for everyone. I like that.”

The Pistons (28-44) have won five of their last six games with Jackson orchestrating the show, staying within sight of that No. 8 and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

“You have to just keep playing hard and see what happens,” he said. “You just never know how it’s going to turn out.”

Related Coverage Preview: Pistons at Magic

With Jackson in control, the Pistons took charge early in the third period and never were seriously challenged down the stretch. The Magic never got closer than nine points in the fourth quarter.

Reserve forward Tayshaun Prince, in his 13th NBA season, had his best game since returning to Detroit in another February trade, getting 23 points in just 27 minutes. When Jackson took a rest, it was Prince who stepped up.

Detroit center Andre Drummond had 16 points and nine rebounds. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 10 points, and forward Anthony Tolliver had 11 points.

“When he (Jackson) attacks, it gets him going,” said Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy. “When he was on the attack, he was really, really good tonight. After a tough start, he was fabulous in the third (when the Pistons took charge).”

The Magic were led by center Nikola Vucevic, who had 20 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Tobias Harris had 21 points. Guard Victor Oladipo had 16 points and seven assists, and rookie point guard Elfrid Payton had 14 points and 13 assists. Forward Andrew Nicholson, in just his second start this season, had 10 points.

The Magic (22-52) lost for the ninth time in the last 10 games. They shot 52.4 percent from the field (43 of 82), but their 17 turnovers became 23 points by the Pistons, who had only seven turnovers and snagged 12 offensive rebounds.

“Basketball is about flow,” said Magic coach James Borrego. “You just have to keep playing. We’ve got to do a much better job of not fouling but playing good defense. Too many unnecessary fouls on our part.”

The Pistons made 20 of 27 free throws. The Magic made all eight of their free throws.

Jackson did everything in the third period, with 17 points and four assists, turning a one-point halftime lead into an 11-point lead going into the fourth. The Pistons led by as many as 15 points late in the third period.

The Pistons led 54-53 at halftime, riding a big second quarter by Prince. He hit six of eight shots for 14 points and four rebounds in the period.

The Magic led by as many as seven points in the first quarter, but the Pistons led by as many as eight in the second.

Drummond had eight points and seven rebounds in the first half.

Vucevic had 10 points and seven rebounds before intermission, while Payton had 10 points and eight assists.

The Magic hit 24 of 39 shots (61.5 percent) in the opening half, but they committed nine turnovers and were outrebounded, 22-17.

NOTES: The Magic officially inducted Shaquille O‘Neal into their Hall of Fame on Friday. O‘Neal played his first four NBA seasons in Orlando, leading the Magic to the 1995 NBA Finals. He left as a free agent in 1996 for the Los Angeles Lakers, where he won three NBA titles. “Do I regret leaving here in ‘96? Yes, I do. I should have been more patient,” he said before Friday’s game. ... Pistons F Greg Monroe missed his sixth consecutive game with a bruised knee but promised Friday morning that he would return before the season ends. Monroe becomes a free agent this summer. ... The Pistons’ backcourt of Reggie Jackson and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope came in on a hot streak. In the previous five games, Jackson averaged 20.2 points, 12.2 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 2.1 turnovers. Caldwell-Pope averaged 22.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 53.7 percent shooting during the same period. ... The Magic were without center/forward Dewayne Dedmon (sprained left ankle). ... The Magic have lost 13 games this season when leading after three quarters and are still struggling to raise their level of play late in games. “The biggest part is learning how to play through fire,” Magic coach James Borrego said. “You just have to play through the fire.”