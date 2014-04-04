Preview: Pistons at Nets

The 2013-14 campaign has been a major disappointment for the Detroit Pistons and their fans - but they’ve had no trouble handling the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons look for an unlikely four-game season sweep as they visit Brooklyn in a Friday night showdown. The Pistons are 5 1/2 games out of eighth place in the Eastern Conference following Wednesday’s 101-94 loss to Indiana, while the Nets trail Toronto by 2 1/2 games for the Atlantic Division lead.

Brooklyn has played well since the All-Star break, but had one of their worst games of the season last time out as they were thumped 110-81 by the rival New York Knicks. “They were the better team,” head coach Jason Kidd said of the Knicks, who shot a blistering 60 percent from the field. “Lose by one, lose by 100, it’s just a loss. We move on.” Detroit prevailed 111-95 in their previous meeting Feb. 7 and has dominated the boards in the season series.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSD (Detroit), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (27-48): If Detroit takes anything from what appears to be a lost season, rebounding should be at the top of the list. Led by the imposing trio of Andre Drummond, Greg Monroe and Josh Smith, the Pistons go into Friday’s showdown ranked second the league in rebounds per game (45.2) and first in offensive rebounds (14.3). The 20-year-old Drummond has been a revelation in his second NBA season, averaging 12.8 rebounds — good for second in the league — to go along with 13 points and 1.7 blocks.

ABOUT THE NETS (40-34): Brooklyn isn’t the least bit worried about its home slate — the Nets are 26-11 at Barclays Center on the season and have won 14 in a row there dating back to the beginning of February. But a dreadful 14-23 road mark — the worst of any team presently in a playoff spot — is of paramount concern with four of its final eight games being played outside Brooklyn. Fortunately for the Nets, three of those road games — in Philadelphia, Orlando and Cleveland — come against teams on the outside of the playoff picture.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Detroit has outrebounded Brooklyn by 31 in the three games they’ve played this season.

2. The Pistons are 11-25 on the road.

3. Nets PF Kevin Garnett (back spasms) is considered questionable. Garnett hasn’t played since Feb. 27.

PREDICTION: Nets 104, Pistons 95