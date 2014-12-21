Preview: Pistons at Nets

If the Brooklyn Nets are going to make a run in the Eastern Conference, now is the time to start. The Nets begin a stretch of five consecutive games – four at home – against teams with losing records when the woeful Detroit Pistons visit Sunday. Brooklyn may have to start the run without point guard Deron Williams, who injured his calf Friday in a loss to Cleveland and is set for an MRI exam. Brooklyn has dropped three straight games and six of eight to fall into the ninth spot in the conference standings, so they need a healthy Williams. “My calf felt tight in the first quarter and it hurt pretty bad when I landed after making an assist,” Williams told reporters after the game. “I don’t want to miss any games so hopefully the test comes back good.” The Pistons may be the perfect elixir, coming off a third straight loss and their 16th in 18 games in a 110-100 defeat to the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, YES (Brooklyn), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE PISTONS (5-22): Detroit has surrendered its three highest point totals this season in the last three games. “We’ve played really good teams, so we’ve been exposed,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “To say you’ve gotten worse, it’s probably more accurate to say that our defensive weaknesses have been exposed.” This game begins a stretch of six road games in eight contests for Detroit.

ABOUT THE NETS (10-15): Joe Johnson scored 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and drained four 3-pointers and Mason Plumlee added 14 points and nine rebounds in the 95-91 loss to the Cavaliers. Johnson is averaging 18.6 points in his last five games since returning from a viral infection that cost him two games and has drained 15-of-32 from the arc. Brooklyn is playing its fourth game in six days.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Nets beat the Pistons 102-90 on Nov. 1 behind 34 points on 14-of-23 shooting from Johnson.

2. Brandon Jennings had 22 points and eight assists in the loss to Toronto on Friday and had 18 and nine in the first matchup this season versus Brooklyn.

3. The Pistons may be a more formidable opponent on the road than home, as the Pistons have dropped a season franchise-record 12 straight games at home and have three wins on the road this season.

PREDICTION: Nets 94, Pistons 90