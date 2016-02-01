Preview: Pistons at Nets

Too many times this season it has seemed like Brook Lopez is out on an island by himself for the Brooklyn Nets. The lowly Nets will try to give their talented center more help when they host the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Lopez collected 33 points, 10 rebounds, four blocks and three steals on Saturday but Brooklyn could not quite get over the hump in a 105-103 loss at the New Orleans Hornets. Lopez managed 28 of the team’s 79 points in a loss at Dallas the previous night and has recorded four straight double-doubles, only one of which came in a victory. Lopez will have his hands full on both ends against Pistons center Andre Drummond, who was named to his first All-Star team on Thursday. Drummond is a notoriously bad free-throw shooter and went 1-of-9 from the line on Saturday as Detroit fell just short at Toronto in a 111-107 setback.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-23): Drummond’s free-throw woes were not the biggest problem that had to do with fouls for Detroit against the Raptors. The Pistons struggled to keep anyone in front of them on the defensive end and ended up sending Toronto to the line 47 times (35-of-47) in the loss after Cleveland torched them at the stripe for 27-of-29 in a 114-106 setback on Friday. “It starts with not being able to contain people off the dribble,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters. “We’re just fouling too much and it’s something we haven’t done all year.”

ABOUT THE NETS (12-36): Brooklyn has dropped three straight and 13 of the last 15 and has only the Philadelphia 76ers keeping it off the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Forward Thaddeus Young has been a nice compliment to Lopez up front, but the Nets’ backcourt production is inconsistent. Starting point guard Donald Sloan collected two points and three assists on Saturday, one night after backup point guard Shane Larkin failed to score in 18 minutes off the bench at Dallas.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons F Ersan Ilyasova (groin) sat out on Saturday and is day-to-day.

2. Nets SG Wayne Ellington is 9-of-18 from 3-point range in the last three games.

3. The home team has taken each of the first two meetings this season, and Lopez went for 15 points, nine rebounds and six blocks in Brooklyn’s victory on Nov. 29.

PREDICTION: Pistons 103, Nets 96