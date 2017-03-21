Preview: Pistons at Nets

The Detroit Pistons are clinging to the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference and are hoping a win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday was what the team needed to shake out of an offensive malaise that resulted in a three-game slide last week. The Pistons will try to prove Sunday's win wasn't a one-game fluke when they visit the NBA-worst Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday.

Detroit averaged 84.7 points during the three-game losing streak and hit rock bottom by shooting 34.9 percent from the field in an 87-75 home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but a 112-95 triumph over the Suns in which it scored 65 points in the second half seemed to turn the spirits. "We were trying to force things," Pistons guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope told reporters of the second-half turnaround. "We had wide-open shots and we just decided to drive the ball and force things. We started taking open shots and started moving the ball." The Nets may be eliminated from postseason contention but will still put up a challenge against Detroit, just as they have in tight losses the last two games against Boston and Dallas. Brooklyn cut an 18-point deficit to one in the final minutes on Sunday but could not get all the way over the hump in the 111-104 loss to the Mavericks.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit-Plus, YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (34-36): Detroit is tied with the Miami Heat for the eighth spot, one game ahead of the ninth-place Chicago Bulls and a half-game behind the seventh-place Milwaukee Bucks in a battle for the final two playoff spots in the East. One of the players breaking out of an offensive slump in Sunday's win was center Andre Drummond, who delivered 18 points and 18 rebounds after scoring in single digits in each of the previous three contests. Power forward Marcus Morris was in an even deeper hole, going 4-of-28 from the field in the previous two games, but turned it on with the rest of his teammates and went 6-of-9 against the Suns.

ABOUT THE NETS (13-56): Brooklyn's season has been marred by a series of injuries to point guard Jeremy Lin, who played in only 12 of the first 56 games due to a pair of hamstring injuries. Lin was finally enjoying his first sustained run leading the team until Sunday, when he went down with an ankle sprain that will leave him day-to-day. "It's a sprain, nothing like what we saw before," Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters of Lin, who averaged 16.5 points in the eight games prior to going down in the first quarter against the Mavericks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pistons reserve C Aron Baynes grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds in 18 minutes on Sunday.

2. Nets SG Sean Kilpatrick (hamstring) missed the last three games and is day-to-day.

3. Brooklyn knocked off Detroit 109-101 at home in the first meeting on Nov. 2.

PREDICTION: Pistons 106, Nets 99