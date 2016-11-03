Lopez, Nets shoot past Pistons

NEW YORK -- The recovery from the worst loss of the young season began with Brook Lopez making 3-pointers and ended with Sean Kilpatrick handling point guard duties.

Even with a few shaky moments in the fourth quarter, it all worked out for the Brooklyn Nets.

Lopez hit a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 34 points, Kilpatrick added 24 points and served as the point guard when Jeremy Lin strained his left hamstring and the Nets took control in the first half before holding on for a 109-101 victory over the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night.

Two nights after shooting 34 percent, missing 26 of 31 3-pointers in a 118-88 loss to the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn was significantly better. It shot 71 percent in the first half, 54 percent overall and led for the final 46:50.

"I just wanted to come out with a better mindset, better energy," Lopez said. "I wanted the first unit to do the same. We were all disappointed in ourselves after Chicago. So we want to step on the floor, right from the first minute and be different."

Lopez helped things be different by hitting four 3-pointers during a 71-point first half. Before Wednesday, he had made 4 of 38 3-pointers in his first 491 regular-season games but with the Nets looking to shoot more from the behind the arc, Lopez has been encouraged to take long-distance shots.

"That's going to be part of our offense," Brooklyn coach Kenny Atkinson said. "You're going to have to get used to it."

While Lopez was hitting 3s and having his best game of the season, Lin became the third veteran guard to get hurt for Brooklyn. He scored 10 before leaving but Atkinson did not have a further update or know how Lin was injured.

Lin's absence left running the offense to Kilpatrick and at times rookie Isaiah Whitehead. While getting guidance from Lin on the bench, Kilpatrick scored nine points in the final 12 minutes after the Nets allowed the Pistons to make a late charge and also finished with a career-high 10 rebounds.

"I just want to continue to keep getting everyone involved and make sure that I was staying aggressive on top of that because as a point guard it's kind of tough," Kilpatrick said.

While the Nets were pleased with their energy, it was an issue for Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy, particularly with Andre Drummond. Drummond was benched for the final 14 1/2 minutes after getting six points and six rebounds in 25 minutes.

"We gave him the first half and the first seven minutes in the second half and he was just in my opinion, bringing nothing to the game," Van Gundy said. "I don't know if he was tied or what the deal was but he didn't bring any energy to the game."

Marcus Morris and Tobias Harris led the Pistons with 23 points apiece and nearly helped Detroit rally from the 21-point deficit. Morris hit a 3-pointer with 2:21 left to make it a 103-98 game and Harris made it a 105-101 game with a 3-pointer with 38.9 seconds remaining.

Harris' 3-pointer could have brought the Pistons even closer but with 55.4 seconds remaining, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's fast-break layup was blocked by Trevor Booker.

"That was spectacular," Atkinson said."

After Harris' 3-pointer, the Nets iced the game as Lopez and Kilpatrick hit two free throws apiece in the final 14.9 seconds.

Brooklyn made its first nine shots and 16 of 20 attempts while taking a 38-30 lead after the first quarter. Lopez had 24 points by halftime as the Nets held a 16-point lead at intermission.

"They got to the basket at will," Harris said.

Lopez opened the second half by driving past Drummond for a dunk, giving the Nets a 76-55 lead and forcing Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy to call timeout less than a minute in.

Detroit followed the timeout with a 14-3 run, getting within 78-69 on a 3-pointer by Morris with7:41 left. The Pistons later got within 87-77, but the Nets took a 92-81 lead into the fourth.

Detroit finally made significant progress early in the fourth, getting with 92-86 on a 3-pointer by Morris. The Nets held a 98-88 lead when Lopez returned with 8:24 left.

NOTES: Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy provided a lengthy answer when discussing his thoughts on the league trends to rest players. "Our guys get paid to play 82 games," he said. "Everybody that's healthy will play for us every single night. That's just us." ... Brooklyn G Randy Foye (mild right hamstring strain) was did not play for the fifth straight game. ... Brooklyn G Greivis Vasquez (sore right ankle) missed his second straight game. It is the same ankle he had surgery on last season. Coach Kenny Atkinson did not seem to think the Nets are at the point of having to manage the ankle daily once Vasquez returns. ... Detroit F Reggie Bullock (back spasms) missed his fifth consecutive game.