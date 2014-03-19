Preview: Pistons at Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have posted some impressive victories over the last few days and look for their fourth victory in five games when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. The Nuggets ended the 11-game winning streak of the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday just three days after recording an impressive road victory over the Miami Heat. Detroit has lost 10 consecutive road games and will be without center Andre Drummond.

Drummond hurt his neck in Saturday’s overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers and X-rays ruled out a serious injury. Just as painful to the Pistons was blowing a 25-point lead to the Pacers, marking just the second time this season that an NBA team led a game by 25 or more points and didn’t win the contest. Denver is out of the Western Conference race and needs to win 11 of its final 15 games just to reach the .500 mark. J.J. Hickson (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Kenneth Faried (18 points to go with a season-best 16 rebounds) both had huge games against the Clippers.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, Altitude (Denver)

ABOUT THE PISTONS (25-41): Drummond avoided significant injuries in the freak collision with Pacers center Roy Hibbert that occurred during a scramble for a loose ball. “I got my hand on the ball and the ball rolled between my legs,” Drummond said afterward. “I reached down and came up and I ended up with my head hitting Roy Hibbert in his thigh and sent a shock throughout my whole body.” There is a chance Drummond could return later this week against either the Phoenix Suns on Friday or the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday.

ABOUT THE NUGGETS (30-37): Consistency has been an issue for Denver and coach Brian Shaw addressed the situation after Monday’s victory over the Clippers. “I told the team our last two victories against the caliber of competition that we were playing against just show our guys that we can play with anybody on any given night,” Shaw said. “What we have to strive for is the consistency when we play teams that aren’t those elite teams and to be able to come back after a win and be able to play solid against a team that is maybe just natural not to get as hyped up for.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pistons recorded a 126-109 home victory over the Nuggets on Feb. 8 to halt a six-game losing streak against Denver.

2. Faried is averaging 21.5 points on 62.2 percent shooting and 10.4 rebounds in 10 March games.

3. Detroit PG Brandon Jennings is just 14-of-38 shooting over the last three games despite going 10-of-15 in one of them.

PREDICTION: Nuggets 113, Pistons 105