Nuggets benefit from Pistons’ third-quarter woes

DENVER -- Reggie Jackson looked at the box score and confirmed the downfall of the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night.

“The third quarter’s just out of hand,” the guard said.

The Pistons won every quarter but the third, and it was costly. The Denver Nuggets outscored Detroit 39-20 in the quarter and it was enough to pull out a 104-101 win.

Forward Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points and hit the go-ahead jumper late in the game and guard Emmanuel Mudiay had 18 points for Denver.

Forward Nikola Jokic scored 17 points and made the key defensive play on Jackson in the final seconds to help preserve the win. The Nuggets are 4-3 on their homestand that concludes Monday.

“We do have a very resilient group and that’s what it speaks to,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of the close win. “We don’t mail it in. That’s what I love about our team. You can say what you want we do play hard and we do compete.”

And they got a clutch shot from their leading scorer. Down one and the shot clock running out, Gallinari drained a long jumper over forward Marcus Morris with 23.8 seconds left to put Denver ahead for good.

“When I caught the ball, I saw there were about four seconds on the clock, so I thought I had to make a move,” he said. “It was not easy. I was in a tough spot, but it went in.”

Jackson got the ball at the top of the circle and drove to the basket in the final seconds, but his layup attempt was contested by Jokic.

The Nuggets got the rebound and Mudiay hit two free throws to ice it.

“It came down to make or miss. We got better shots than they did, but Gallinari hit a big one,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said. “I‘m not worried about that. The game was decided in the third quarter because we came out of the locker room and didn’t want to make an effort.”

Morris led the Pistons, who have lost five of their last seven, with 20 points and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16.

Jackson was frustrated after the game because of the disparity in free-throw attempts. Denver was 24 of 29 from the line and Detroit hit 10 of 19.

Gallinari nearly matched the Pistons’ free throws by going 13 of 16 at the stripe.

”I‘m tired of this. I‘m tired of this,“ Jackson said. ”I’ve got the most drives in the league and I average maybe three free throws. This is crazy.

“Guy shoots 16. Great player, but a guy shoots 16. I attack the basket more than most guys in the league. I can’t get a free throw. I shot two free throws. We shot 19 and he shot 16 by himself. Makes no sense.”

The Nuggets (17-27) played without forward Kenneth Faried, who leads the team in rebounding. Faried had soreness in his left adductor and couldn’t go, leaving Denver short-handed against center Andre Drummond.

Drummond, though, was a non-factor after picking up two quick fouls at the start of the game. He finished with four points and eight rebounds.

Detroit trailed by 10 after three quarters but opened the fourth by outscoring Denver 20-5 to lead 94-89. The Pistons (23-21) went scoreless for 5:06, which allowed the Nuggets to stay close. They went back in front on Gallinari’s driving layup, and Jokic made it 97-94 with 2:17 left.

Jackson, who grew up in nearby Colorado Springs, ended the Pistons’ scoring drought with a layup and then gave them the lead on a corner 3-pointer with 1:16 left.

Mudiay hit two free throws, Detroit forward Aron Baynes scored on a layup and then Gallinari’s 20-footer gave Denver the lead for good.

Jackson and Baynes missed layups and Mudiay had a dunk attempt blocked by Caldwell-Pope with 13.6 seconds left, setting the stage for Detroit’s last chance.

“A team win, but I‘m very proud of all of our young guys because they are maturing and growing up right in front of our eyes,” Malone said.

NOTES: Nuggets F Kenneth Faried left Saturday morning’s shootaround because of left adductor soreness. He was ruled out of the game about an hour before tip-off. ... Detroit G Jodie Meeks is getting closer to returning from his fractured right foot. Meeks has played two games this season. ... Nuggets G Jameer Nelson missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left wrist. ... Pistons C Andre Drummond entered Saturday with a better shooting percentage from the field (52 percent) than the free-throw line (35.8 percent). ... The Nuggets signed G Sean Kilpatrick to a second 10-day contract on Friday.