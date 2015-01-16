Preview: Pistons at Pacers

Despite a hot stretch, Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was not happy with the lack of energy his troops showed in a home loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. After his scathing postgame comments, Van Gundy will look for a better effort by the Pistons when they visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday. The Pacers are also coming off a poor home performance against the hapless Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday that resulted in a chorus of boos from the crowd.

The Pistons entered Wednesday with nine wins in their first 10 games since releasing Josh Smith but fell behind by 22 at the half and grabbed just three offensive rebounds in the 105-94 beatdown in their sixth game in nine days. “We didn’t do anything well. We didn’t rebound. We didn’t protect the paint. Those are two big areas of emphasis,“ Van Gundy told reporters. ”We brought absolutely no energy whatsoever to the game. It was a bad performance and we just have to make sure it stays at one game.” Brandon Jennings, who has been playing his best ball since his rookie season since the Smith departure, scored 19 points and Greg Monroe added 16.

ABOUT THE PISTONS (14-25): Van Gundy was particularly critical of center Andre Drummond, who had two points and two rebounds in 22 minutes while spending most of the second half on the bench. “This is four games in a row where he hasn’t had any energy,” Van Gundy said. “Tonight, he didn’t even rebound so I kept him on the bench in the second half.” Drummond was certainly hitting the glass in the previous 10 games since Smith’s departure, averaging 14.3 per game – tops in the NBA during that stretch - while Jennings has averaged 20.2 points on 46.1 percent shooting, including 41.4 from beyond the arc, and 6.6 assists in the last 11.

ABOUT THE PACERS (15-25): After a slow start due in part to a plethora of injuries, it appeared the Pacers were starting to jell with seven wins in 11 games, but they lost at Philadelphia on Saturday and then at home to Minnesota. The Pacers yielded a career-high 52 points to Mo Williams as the Timberwolves snapped a 15-game losing streak by scoring the most points by an opponent at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. “It’s no fun losing to teams with poor records. It’s no fun,” Pacers coach Frank Vogel said. “But it’s a long season. We believe in what we do. We believe in who we have in the locker room. (We‘ll) get back to work tomorrow, try to get a win on Friday.”

1. Indiana had shot at least 80 percent from the free throw-line in six straight games before connecting on 18-of-30 against the Timberwolves.

2. During the last 11 games since the Smith departure, Monroe is averaging 16.1 points on 50.7 percent shooting and 11.5 rebounds, including 3.8 on the offensive end.

3. The Pistons won the first matchup 119-109 on Dec. 26, the first game without Smith, as Monroe and Drummond dominated inside with a combined 39 points on 16-of-23 shooting, 21 rebounds and six steals.

PREDICTION: Pistons 96, Pacers 85