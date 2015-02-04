Preview: Pistons at Pacers

The Detroit Pistons look to beat the Indiana Pacers for the third time this season when the two teams square off in Indianapolis on Wednesday. The Pistons hope to put together their second three-game winning streak of 2015 after jumping out to a big lead and never looking back in the 108-91 win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday. Detroit has dropped four straight on the road, but its last win came against the Pacers on Jan. 16 as it aims to climb back into the playoff picture.

Indiana has dropped nine of its last 11 games — including a disappointing 99-94 setback to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday — to fall into the Central Division cellar. The Pacers have lost four of their past five games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse and are 1-2 on their current five-game homestand. “We need to win as many games as possible and string some good games together,” Indiana center Roy Hibbert told reporters. “I’d be lying to you if I said this wasn’t a tough stretch.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE PISTONS (19-30): D.J. Augustin poured in 25 points and dished out a season-high 13 assists, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 18 points in the win over Miami. Andre Drummond — who recorded 14 points and 14 rebounds for his third double-double in four games — made both of his free-throw attempts after going 1-of-16 in his previous five outings. Jonas Jerebko became the 51st player in franchise history to make 300 appearances, while John Lucas III scored three points in his Detroit debut after signing a 10-day contract.

ABOUT THE PACERS (17-32): C.J. Miles came off the bench to score 17 points and George Hill added 14 points and six rebounds as Indiana’s reserves outscored its Sacramento counterparts 56-11. “We’re going to increase Hill’s minutes, but he’s still going to have a restriction on him,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel told reporters. “I’d love to play him 40 minutes the way he’s playing … but we’re still going to be smart with him.” Lavoy Allen missed Saturday’s loss to the Kings with a right knee strain and will likely be sidelined until the All-Star break.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pacers have won eight of the last 11 meetings with the Pistons.

2. Indiana SG Rodney Stuckey needs 33 points to reach 7,000 for his career.

3. Augustin has handed out 25 assists in his last two outings.

PREDICTION: Pacers 96, Pistons 91