Preview: Pistons at Pacers

The Indiana Pacers’ inconsistency at the defense end is keeping the team from moving forward in the standings. The Pacers will try to bounce back from a terrible performance on the defensive end when they host the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

Indiana allowed an average of 87.5 points in back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks before falling to the Chicago Bulls in overtime on Wednesday and allowing the Milwaukee Bucks to start out hot and shoot 58.4 percent from the floor in Thursday’s 120-116 setback. “(Being) at home and coming out and having starts the way we’re having them on our floor is unacceptable,” Pacers forward Paul George told reporters. “We’ve got to up it some way. We’ve just got to be accountable for the way we’re starting games.” That Indiana defense will need to find a way to slow the Pistons’ second unit, which got a lot of the credit after Thursday’s 115-90 win over the Bucks that snapped a three-game slide. The second unit recently gained the services of point guard Brandon Jennings, who is working his way into shape following a ruptured Achilles.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE PISTONS (18-15): Jennings was up to 21 minutes in his second game back on Thursday and contributed seven points, six rebounds and three assists to the victory. “I think when I took the ball coast to coast for a layup in the first half, I felt good after that one,” Jennings told reporters. “My first shot went in in transition. It’s still there. I’ve just got to get a couple more games under my belt and I think I’ll be ready.” Jennings’ presence is taking some of the pressure off starter Reggie Jackson, who managed 19 points and nine assists in 27 minutes on Thursday.

ABOUT THE PACERS (18-14): While George was dispirited after the loss, forward C.J. Miles was taking a long-term approach. “We’re going to be fine,” Miles assured reporters. “I’ve seen every type of team. I know how long the season is. We’ve got a lot of games left. Don’t get me wrong, I don’t want to lose any games, but looking at the big picture, we’re going to be able to pull it together. There’s too much talent, too many guys willing to do what we need to do to win games. You can see it.” Miles (back) returned from a two-game absence and buried five 3-pointers en route to 19 points on Thursday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split the first two meetings, with the Pistons earning a 118-96 win behind 21 points and nine assists from Jackson in the most recent matchup on Dec. 12.

2. Indiana C Ian Mahinmi (knee) sat out Thursday and is day-to-day.

3. Detroit F Anthony Tolliver is 7-of-11 from 3-point range in the last two games.

PREDICTION: Pacers 111, Pistons 103