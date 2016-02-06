Preview: Pistons at Pacers

Injuries have provided an opportunity for rookies Stanley Johnson and Darrun Hilliard to help the Detroit Pistons hold onto one of the final Eastern Conference playoff spots, and so far the duo is doing their part. Johnson and Hilliard combined for 28 points in Thursday’s victory over New York, and both will be counted on Saturday with Detroit visits the Indiana Pacers without guards Jodie Meeks and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope remain sidelined.

“We’ll see from there and see how deep we have to go,” Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy told reporters Thursday, citing Johnson’s versatility to shift from guard to forward when Hilliard is on the court. The Pacers have won three of their past five after a three-game losing streak, falling 102-96 in Atlanta on Friday despite 31 points from Paul George. The loss dropped Indiana one-half game behind Detroit for the seventh spot in the East. The Pacers are 2-1 against the Pistons this season and have won 13 of the past 15 home games against Detroit.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE PISTONS (27-24): Center Andre Drummond leads the NBA in rebounding at 15 per contest, pulling down a career-high 29 rebounds against the Pacers on Nov. 3 and averaging 19.3 boards in three games against Indiana this season. Johnson scored a career-best 22 points against the Knicks and tied a career-best with five assists while adding nine rebounds, and Hilliard has scored 10 points in his past two games after not playing in eight of the previous 10 contests. The Pistons rank third in the NBA in rebounding per contest (47.1) and lead the league in second-chance points per game (15.6).

ABOUT THE PACERS (26-24): George has been outstanding in the three previous meetings with Detroit, averaging 20.3 points and 9.7 rebounds, and has scored 30 or more points 15 times this season. Forward Lavoy Allen contributed 13 points and pulled down a season-high 14 rebounds off the bench Friday and has recorded double-digit rebounds twice in the past five contests. Rookie center Myles Turner is averaging 15.5 points in his past 11 games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Indiana G Rodney Stuckey missed his 12th consecutive game Friday with a sprain and bone bruise in his right foot.

2. Drummond has recorded 42 double-doubles in 51 games, tops in the NBA, and is averaging 17.3 points despite shooting 35.1 percent from the free-throw line.

3. George, who is fifth in the league in made 3-pointers with 134, hit 7-of-12 from long range Friday.

PREDICTION: Pacers 96, Pistons 92