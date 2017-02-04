The Indiana Pacers seek their first six-game winning streak of the season and look to continue their recent mastery of the Detroit Pistons when the teams meet Saturday in Indianapolis. The Pacers notched their second five-game winning streak in a little over a month with a 106-97 victory at Brooklyn on Friday.

Paul George and Jeff Teague scored 24 points apiece as Indiana won its third straight on the road and moved a season-high five games over .500. "Our guys showed road toughness," Pacers coach Nate McMillan told reporters. "No road game is easy ... They came out loose, played very aggressive, shot the ball well. But down the stretch, we made the plays that we needed to make on both ends of the floor." The Pacers have also won four in a row - including the first two meetings this season - over the Pistons, who are coming off a 116-108 victory over Minnesota at home Friday night. One game after Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set a career high with 38 points in a victory over New Orleans, Marcus Morris did the same with 36 points versus the Timberwolves.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit Plus, FSN Indiana

ABOUT THE PISTONS (23-27): Jon Leuer also produced a career high in points Friday with 24 as Detroit finished its two-game homestand with two of its top eight scoring efforts this season. Morris was 5-for-9 from 3-point range and Leuer was 4-for-7, no small development for a team that entered Friday ranked 29th in the NBA with 7.8 3-pointers per game and 26th in accuracy (34 percent). Big man Andre Drummond had 12 points and 18 rebounds versus Minnesota and finished with 20 and 14 the last time he faced the Pacers.

ABOUT THE PACERS (27-22): Taking care of business against the Pistons is vital given the upcoming stretch filled with quality opponents, which includes visits from Oklahoma City and Cleveland to round out a three-game homestand. Indiana's last three games before the upcoming All-Star break are against San Antonio followed by rematches with the Cavaliers and red-hot Wizards. Success during the span could be dependent on the continued solid play of Teague, who is averaging 18.2 points and 10.4 assists while shooting 51 percent during the winning streak.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. George is averaging 29 points on 55.3 percent shooting in the two victories over Detroit this season.

2. Pistons PG Reggie Jackson is shooting 31.3 percent from the floor while missing all eight of his 3-point tries over the past three games.

3. Indiana won 24 of the last 31 meetings.

PREDICTION: Pacers 106, Pistons 99