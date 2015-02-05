With regulars back in lineup, Pacers top Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS -- The lineup Indiana expected to have at the beginning of the season started for the first time, and the result was encouraging for the struggling Pacers.

Point guard George Hill and small forward C.J. Miles celebrated their respective returns to the first unit by combining for 16 of the team’s final 18 points, and the Pacers won a 114-109 shootout against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

“George Hill makes a difference, we all know that, but it wasn’t just him,” Indiana coach Frank Vogel said. “I thought our guys really worked hard the last couple days at practice trying to improve the offensive fundamentals we’re trying to get done out there, but certainly George being out there leading the way is a big, big difference for us. ... Those guys did a great job closing the game out.”

Appearing in just his 11th game after battling quadriceps and groin injuries most of the season, Hill finished with 20 points and six assists, making eight of 12 shots. Miles, who has missed 11 games with injuries and battled inconsistency, scored 15, including consecutive 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter that gave Indiana the lead for good.

“Before the game, Coach really challenged us to play for each other, to have a mentality when you have the ball to create for a teammate, and our teammates need to reward us for looking for them and have confident shot-making,” Hill said. “I think every guy did that tonight. My conditioning’s at an all-time low, but I felt fine, physically. It’s still going to take a couple games to get my legs back under me and things like that, so just take it one day at a time.”

Center Roy Hibbert had 16 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots for the Pacers (18-32). Guard C.J. Watson and forward David West scored 14 apiece.

Indiana set season highs in points, field-goal percentage (.597) and 3-point percentage (.571).

Detroit (19-31) was led by center Andre Drummond with 18 points and 16 rebounds, his 28th double-double of the season. Forward Greg Monroe had 16 points and nine rebounds. Guard Jodie Meeks and forward Caron Butler scored 13 apiece, while guard D.J. Augustin and forward Anthony Tolliver scored 12 each.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy was more concerned about his team’s defense. Detroit yielded at least 100 points for the sixth time in the past eight games.

“It’s nice we’ve made offensive improvement, but we have no collective defensive mentality at all right now,” he said. “If we want to be good, we’ve gotten a lot better, but if we want to be good, we’re going to have to develop some intensity on the defensive end. Virtually everybody in the locker room judges themselves on how they play offensively. Everyone cares about their offense, and I didn’t see anybody out there tonight who cared about getting stops.”

This was the first of six Hardwood Classics games for Pacers, who wore uniforms from the 1990s designed by track star Florence Griffith-Joyner. The style of game was more reminiscent of a 1970s ABA shootout.

Each time Indiana tried to take control, Detroit answered -- until the final minutes. The Pacers used a 17-2 run to open a 70-58 lead in the third period, but the Pistons chipped away and took an 84-83 lead on a John Lucas III jumper with 9:47 left in the game.

The Pacers then scored nine in a row to take a 92-84 lead, but the Pistons again came right back, as Butler’s four-point play highlighted a 12-4 counterpunch that tied it at 96-all with 5:37 remaining.

Miles then hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Pacers the lead for good.

“We did a good job with our tempo on offense, moving the ball side to side, but our Achilles heel tonight was our defense,” Butler said. “We had a bad disposition from the beginning of the game to the end. We were never able to turn it on.”

Both teams lost key players to injury in the first half. Pistons starting shooting guard Kentavius Caldwell-Pope left in the first quarter with a sore right Achilles tendon and did not return. Indiana backup center Ian Mahinmi left with a right ankle sprain early in the second quarter.

NOTES: Indiana’s lineup change sent PG C.J. Watson and SG Solomon Hill to the bench. Hill started 48 of the first 49 games, averaging 9.6 points on 38.2 percent shooting from the field. ... Indiana’s 10 previous starting lineups were outscored by an average of 12.6 points per game. ... Despite losing five of its past seven games, Detroit has a 14-9 record since the release of F Josh Smith. The Pistons were 5-23 with Smith on the roster. ... Detroit was without starting PG Brandon Jennings (ruptured left Achilles tendon). ... Detroit is coming off a 10-7 record in January, the Pistons’ first month with double-digit wins since March 2008. ... Indiana was without reserve F Lavoy Allen (sore right knee) and starting G Paul George (fractured right leg). Team president Larry Bird said Tuesday that George might be able to return this season.