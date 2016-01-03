George carries Pacers past Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS -- Paul George got blazing hot in the late going, and got even more heated as time expired.

George poured in a game-high 32 points and scored his team’s last 21 as the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 94-82 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The power forward, who struggled with his shot for 3 1/2 quarters and committed seven turnovers, went on his scoring binge in the last 4:47. He was 2 for 11 from the field during the first three quarters.

“We knew it was coming,” Pacers point guard George Hill said. “He’s a great player and great players go through those stretches where things are not going their way and shots may not be falling. We knew we could continue to count on him to make plays down the stretch and tonight shows just how special he really is and can be.”

George and Pistons small forward Marcus Morris got into a shoving match as the game ended and had to be separated. George had calmed down by the time he spoke to the media.

“I know the Morris brothers. Good dudes,” George told the local media afterward, also referring to Phoenix forward Markieff Morris. “Heat of the moment. You’re going to have moments like that.”

The Pacers led by two points before George’s outburst, which including three 3-pointers.

“Whether I was making those or missing them, I was still going to be aggressive,” he said. “That’s my job.”

George also grabbed 14 rebounds, Hill supplied 18 points and backcourt partner Monta Ellis added 14 for the Pacers (19-14).

Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy was ejected during the final minute for arguing with official Lauren Holtcamp.

“I said something she didn’t like,” he said.

Shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and 10 rebounds and center Andre Drummond contributed 11 points and 18 rebounds for Detroit (18-16), which has lost four of its last five games.

Point guard Reggie Jackson, who grabbed his 1,000th career rebound during the third quarter, was held to 12 points. Power forward Ersan Ilyasova chipped in 12 points and seven rebounds.

“Our guys played hard,” Van Gundy said. “I was actually happier with them tonight than any time in the past five games, including the Minnesota game (a 115-90 victory). We fought hard, played hard defensively, only turned it over 10 times. Paul George got it going at the end, we shot 35 percent, we were three for 20 from three and we missed a bunch of free throws. It makes it really tough to win.”

The Pacers scored nine straight points, including a 3-pointer by Hill, midway through the third to take 57-50 lead. George gave his team a double-digit lead at 62-52 with a putback dunk. Detroit finished the quarter on a 7-2 spurt to make it 64-59.

Reserve forward Stanley Johnson converted a three-point play with eight minutes left to pull Detroit within two points, but George kept Detroit at bay.

George made a transition layup to give the Pacers a 77-71 lead with 4:16 to go and made two consecutive 3-pointers to stretch Indiana’s lead to 83-75.

His next shot from long range made it 88-79, and he added a basket in the final minute to make it 90-82.

“He’s that type of player where it takes one shot for him to get off,” Drummond said. “No matter if you have a hand in his face or you’re playing great defense, he’s going to find a way to get his shot off.”

Drummond and Ilyasova combined for 16 points and 18 rebounds in the first half as Detroit led 42-41 at intermission.

NOTES: Indiana C Ian Mahinmi (sore left knee) returned after a one-game absence and backup C Jordan Hill (dental surgery) was back after missing the previous two games. ... The Pistons remain the only team in the league to use the same starting lineup for every game. ... Pacers PF Rakeem Christmas and C Shayne Whittington were reassigned to their Development League affiliate in Fort Wayne. ... Pacers PG and former Piston Rodney Stuckey was averaging 13.8 points on 58.3 percent shooting against his former team before tallying three points and three rebounds. ... Detroit C Andre Drummond has seven 20-rebound games this season, one more than the rest of the league combined. He had 18 rebounds vs. Indiana. ... The Pacers rank fourth in steals at 9.3 per game after ranking 29th last season (6.2). ... The series was tied 90-90 entering the game. ... Detroit plays five of its next seven games at home.