Fast start propels Pacers past Pistons

INDIANAPOLIS -- After failing to hold a fourth-quarter lead Friday in Atlanta, forward Paul George and the Indiana Pacers took out their frustrations on the Detroit Pistons on Saturday in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

George scored 17 of his 30 points during the first half, and the Pacers shot 68.4 percent in the opening 24 minutes en route to a 112-104 victory against the Pistons.

Playing the second of a back-to-back, the Pacers (27-24) made 12 of their first 14 field goal attempts, building an early 26-10 lead. Indiana was 15 of 20 during the first 12 minutes, after which it led 34-22.

The Pacers continued their hot shooting in the second quarter, making 11 of 18 to finish the first half 26 of 38, which produced a 62-48 halftime advantage. George was 6 of 7 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free throw line during Indiana’s game-deciding first half.

”Tonight felt really good,“ said George, who finished 7 of 13 from the field and 14 of 15 from the free throw line. ”We came back tonight and were aggressive and confident, especially early and then down the stretch. This was a big win for us. Actually, it felt like a playoff atmosphere.

“I think I am just getting back to being patient. I’ve been real antsy through a stretch, and now I can notice a difference. It’s just slowing down the pace and continuing to play the right way.”

Guard George Hill finished with 17 points for Indiana, rookie center Myles Turner added 16 and forward Jordan Hill finished with 12, 10 during the second half.

“We had a great start,” said Turner, who made 8 of 13 field goal attempts. “We shot 68 percent in the first half, which was great.”

Guard Reggie Jackson had 26 points for Detroit, and Anthony Tolliver had 17 for the Pistons, including five 3-pointers. Forward Marcus Morris finished with 16, and Stanley Johnson scored 14 while center Andre Drummond contributed 10 points and 13 rebounds. It was Drummond’s NBA-leading 43rd double-double of the season.

Indiana shot 53.9 percent and Detroit finished at 47.5.

Indiana’s 34-point first quarter was its second-best this season, behind only the 35 it scored in a Jan. 30 victory against Denver. The Pacers’ five starters were a collective 19 of 25 from the field during the opening half.

”We gave a great effort tonight after a max effort on Friday night,“ said Pacers coach Frank Vogel, who coached his 400th NBA game Saturday. ”We were aggressive from the start and were able to score the ball early.

“It has helped us that Paul has gotten hot from the perimeter. Late, we wanted to get the ball to Paul and let him create.”

Indiana led by as many as 20 during the third quarter, but Detroit (27-25) used a 13-2 run to slice the Pacers’ lead to 75-66 with 3:55 left, capped by guard Jackson’s 3-pointer.

The Pistons outscored the Pacers 33-25 in the third quarter and made six 3-pointers to pull to within 87-81 entering the fourth.

“We weren’t ready to play,” Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy said of the Pacers’ prolific first half. “We didn’t compete on the defensive end of the floor. We don’t have a problem getting shots. Offensively, we were fine. We just didn’t defend and rebound, and when you don‘t, this is what happens.”

Detroit continued to apply the pressure during the fourth, slicing the deficit to 97-92 with 6:02 left on a Tolliver 3-pointer. Three George free throws with 5:06 to play pushed the Indiana lead to 100-92.

“We lost because of our first-half defense,” Tolliver said. “For some reason, we are struggling to put together 48 minutes of defense. We have lost games because of a lack of defensive intensity. It definitely is concerning.”

A Jordan Hill dunk off a pass from George gave the Pacers a 104-98 advantage with 1:39 to go. Indiana made four of its final five field goal attempts after a missing its previous 11 shots.

NOTES: The Pistons played without G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (14.6 points per game), who has a core muscle strain. ... Detroit also was without G Jodie Meeks, who has a fractured fifth metatarsal. ... Indiana played without G Rodney Stuckey (right foot sprain/bone bruise). ... The Pacers welcomed the return of starting C Ian Mahinmi, who missed four games with a sore lower back. Mahinmi was in the starting lineup and scored four points in 20 minutes. ... George scored 30 points for the 16th time this season. ... The Pistons rank third in rebounding (47.1 per game) but were outrebounded 42-38. ... Indiana ranks third in opponents turnovers per game (16.7). ... Saturday was the fourth and final matchup this season between the Pistons and Pacers and Indiana won three of those games.