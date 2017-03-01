Preview: Pistons at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without suspended All-Star DeMarcus Cousins when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday. In his third game since being traded to the Pelicans last week, Cousins picked up his 18th technical foul of the season, triggering an automatic one-game suspension and leaving his squad shorthanded as it attempts to snap a three-game slide.

Cousins provided 31 points in only 21 minutes and fellow All-Star Anthony Davis scored 38 in Sunday's 118-110 loss at Oklahoma City. At the very least, New Orleans should be well-rested compared to the Pistons, who needed overtime to get past Portland 120-113 on Tuesday night. Forward Marcus Morris erupted for a career-high 37 points - seven in OT - and center Andre Drummond had 19 points and 15 rebounds. Detroit has won eight of its last 12 overall but has dropped seven of the past nine games on the road.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Detroit, FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE PISTONS (29-31): Morris also played 42 turnover-free minutes Tuesday and Detroit gave the ball away only eight times - three more than its season low - while forcing a season-high 24 turnovers. Guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who had a personal-best 38 points in a 20-point win over New Orleans on Feb. 1, scored 16 points versus Portland and is averaging 20.8 over a four-game span. The one negative in the win was an 0-for-8 shooting effort by forward Jon Leuer, who was held scoreless in 20 minutes.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (23-37): Aside from Cousins and Davis, the rest of the team combined for 41 points on 13-of-37 shooting in Sunday's loss. Point guard Jrue Holiday, who averages 15.9 points, was held to six points for the second time in three games since Cousins came aboard. Holiday and Davis combined for 53 points but received little support in the earlier loss to Detroit.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Drummond has three straight double-doubles and 40 for the season.

2. New Orleans entered Tuesday 25th in the NBA in foul shooting (74.6), while Detroit was 27th (73.3).

3. Pelicans PG Jarrett Jack (knee) is questionable.

PREDICTION: Pelicans 101, Pistons 99