Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who strained his left foot in a preseason game, was in the Pistons’ opening lineup.

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope hit four 3-pointers en route to scoring 21 points as the Pistons defeated the Hawks 106-94 Tuesday night in the opener for both teams.

G Brandon Jennings (ruptured left Achilles tendon) isn’t expected to be ready to play until December.

F Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points in his Pistons debut Tuesday.

G Reggie Jackson contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the opener Tuesday. “We didn’t shoot the greatest, but we didn’t make many mistakes on defense. The key for us is to be able to lock down on defense.”

F Marcus Morris scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his Pistons debut Tuesday.

C Andre Drummond had 18 points and 19 rebounds in the season opener.

F Anthony Tolliver returned to Detroit to be with his wife, who gave birth to a daughter early Tuesday. He missed the Tuesday night game at Atlanta.