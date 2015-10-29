FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
October 31, 2015 / 2:37 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Jodie Meeks left in the second quarter with a right foot injury. X-rays revealed a Jones fracture that will keep him out indefinitely.

G Reggie Jackson led a balanced attack with 19 points and scored the go-ahead basket with 17 seconds left as the Pistons beat the Jazz 92-87 Wednesday. Jackson’s layup answered a 7-0 outburst by the Jazz. He added two free throws with 5.1 seconds left.

C Andre Drummond had 18 points, a team-high 10 rebounds and two blocks. “Defensively, we’ve done a great job of paying attention to our assignments and following all the schemes that we do,” Drummond said. “As long as we stick with our defense, our offense will come around.”

