F Marcus Morris stirred the pot at Friday’s shootaround, saying he was surprised the Suns didn’t comply with his brother Markieff’s trade requests and that he is still unhappy in Phoenix. “He doesn’t look happy,” Marcus said. “I know him ... he just doesn’t look comfortable. He don’t look too excited.”

C Andre Drummond’s 78 rebounds in the first four games were the most since Dennis Rodman had 83 for the San Antonio Spurs four games into the 1993-94 season.