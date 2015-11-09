FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 10, 2015

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope kept Detroit within range during the first half at Portland, scoring 11 of his 16 points in the second quarter.

G Brandon Jennings, who underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in January, is on the trip with the Pistons. “He’ll get into some drills, maybe some half-court stuff, but we’re still a ways off,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “We’re not going to see him (in action) this month.”

G Reggie Jackson’s 26 fourth-quarter points tied Detroit’s franchise single-quarter scoring record set by Will Bynum in 2009.

C Andre Drummond added a season-high 29 points and grabbed 27 rebounds for the Pistons in a comeback win over the Blazers. Drummond’s 27 rebounds were tied for fourth most ever in Portland by visiting player. Wilt Chamberlain (Los Angeles Lakers, 1973) holds the record with 31.

