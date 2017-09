G Reggie Jackson and F Marcus Morris scored 16 points apiece to pace Detroit. Jackson, Detroit’s leading scorer at 22.7 points per game entering the contest, shot 5-for-15 from the floor, 1-for-6 from 3-point range.

C Andre Drummond, averaging 19.4 points and 19.6 rebounds in Detroit’s first seven games, had 14 points and 17 rebounds Wednesday in the Pistons’ loss as Sacramento.