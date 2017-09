G Brandon Jennings participated in full court drills this week for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon last season. Jennings could return before Christmas.

C Andre Drummond scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the third quarter as the Pistons rallied for a 96-86 win over the Timberwolves at Target Center on Friday. Drummond shot 10-of-13 and also had 11 rebounds.