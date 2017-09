G Darrun Hilliard was assigned to Grand Rapids of the NBA Development League on Saturday. Hilliard has appeared in two games for the Pistons, averaging 3.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per game.

G Spencer Dinwiddie was assigned to Grand Rapids of the NBA Development League on Saturday. Dinwiddie has played in six games for Detroit this season, averaging 6.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 16.5 minutes per game.