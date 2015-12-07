FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
December 8, 2015

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had a season-high 22 points for Detroit (12-9), which led by as much as 30.

SG Darrun Hilliard was recalled after a one-game stint with the Pistons’ D-League Grand Rapids (Mich.) affiliate. Hilliard scored 31 points for the Drive. He scored five points in seven minutes for Detroit on Sunday against the Lakers.

PG Spencer Dinwiddie was recalled after a one-game stint with the Pistons’ D-League Grand Rapids (Mich.) affiliate. He played five minutes for Detroit on Sunday against the Lakers, scoring two points.

C Andre Drummond delivered his NBA-high 19th double-double with 18 points and 15 rebounds Sunday.

PF Anthony Tolliver added nine points and a season-high 13 rebounds for Detroit (12-9).

