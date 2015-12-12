Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

F Ersan Ilyasova chipped in 15 points and eight rebounds, and Detroit converted 21 Philadelphia turnovers into 31 points.

G Reggie Jackson scored 21 points as the Pistons beat the 76ers 107-95. Jackson was looking forward to coming back to Philadelphia, where the Pistons had dropped their previous three games. Last March 18 he had what he called “a terrible triple-double” in the Wells Fargo Center, generating 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, but shooting 4-for-17 in a Detroit loss. “I just want to be the best I can be, each and every night -- just come out with that mindset and understand that this is a blessing,” he said. “It’s not a given. You never know if I‘m awake the next day.”

F Marcus Morris scored 21 points as the Pistons beat the 76ers 107-95. Morris, who made seven of his nine shots while collecting eight rebounds and four assists, is always looking to make the most of his visits home. “Always, man,” he said after performing before some 70 friends and family members. “My family watched me since I was young, so for them to see me as a grown man and continue to be successful in the league -- and a lot of people doubted me growing up -- I‘m just happy to come here and show them that I’ll be here for a while.”

C Andre Drummond generated 18 points, 16 rebounds and four blocked shots for the Pistons, who ended a four-game road losing streak.