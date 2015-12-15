Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

G Darrun Hilliard was recalled from the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League. He has appeared in seven games for Detroit, averaging 3.0 points and 0.9 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game. Hilliard scored a team-high 23 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals in Sunday’s game for Grand Rapids.

G Spencer Dinwiddie was recalled from the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League. Dinwiddie has played in nine games for Detroit this season, averaging 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. Dinwiddie had seven points with three rebounds and two assists in Sunday’s game for Grand Rapids.

PG Reggie Jackson was averaging 23.4 points in the team’s wins and 14.3 points in its losses entering play Monday.