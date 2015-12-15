FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
December 15, 2015 / 5:03 AM / 2 years ago

Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Darrun Hilliard was recalled from the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League. He has appeared in seven games for Detroit, averaging 3.0 points and 0.9 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game. Hilliard scored a team-high 23 points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals in Sunday’s game for Grand Rapids.

G Spencer Dinwiddie was recalled from the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA Development League. Dinwiddie has played in nine games for Detroit this season, averaging 4.4 points, 1.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.3 minutes per game. Dinwiddie had seven points with three rebounds and two assists in Sunday’s game for Grand Rapids.

PG Reggie Jackson was averaging 23.4 points in the team’s wins and 14.3 points in its losses entering play Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.