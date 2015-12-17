Detroit Pistons - PlayerWatch

PG Brandon Jennings, out since rupturing his left Achilles tendon in January, is expected to begin a rehab assignment with their D-League affiliate in Grand Rapids on Saturday. “He does want to go up there and play,” coach Stan Van Gundy said. “It gives him a chance to play big minutes instead of the 15-20 minutes we’re able to give him.”

C Andre Drummond, the league’s top rebounder, will make his first All-Star appearance, Celtics coach Brad Stevens said Wednesday. “Every time the ball hits the rim, you’re fearful he’s going to get it,” Stevens said.