G Brandon Jennings was active Tuesday night for the first time since rupturing his left Achilles tendon Jan. 24 at Milwaukee. Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy said Jennings would be the team’s third point guard, but Jennings never got off the bench in Detroit’s 93-92 win at Miami.

G Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points in a win at Miami on Tuesday.

C Andre Drummond scored 11 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the Pistons’ win at Miami on Tuesday.